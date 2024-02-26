Palestinian Prime Minister Steier resigns

Mohammed Shtayyeh has resigned as head of the Palestinian Authority government in the West Bank, UNN reports with reference to Cable News Network.

Details

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh said at a press conference that he had submitted his resignation to President Mahmoud Abbas at the opening of a government meeting in Ramallah, in the West Bank. He explained that the reason for this step was the latest developments in the region, including the war in Gaza. The Prime Minister of the 18th government of the Palestinian Authority has been in office since 2019.

AddendumAddendum

Mohammed Shtayyeh is considered a loyal employee of Mahmoud Abbas. According to media reports, he will continue to serve as head of the interim government. The formation of a new national consensus government could take weeks or a month, with success depending primarily on whether the war in the Gaza Strip is brought to an end and whether Israeli forces can be withdrawn from the coastal zone under international monitoring.

Recall

Israel's military-political cabinet was presented with a plan to evacuate Palestinians from the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. The Defense Forces also presented a "future operational plan". This was reported by The Times of Israel.

Israel's military cabinet has decided to send a delegation to Qatar to discuss technical issues related to the release of hostagesheld by Hamas.

Czech president names Putin's possible goal in war after re-election