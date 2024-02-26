$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 38619 views

01:12 PM • 148703 views

April 4, 10:10 AM • 89506 views

April 4, 06:27 AM • 320096 views

April 4, 05:56 AM • 264587 views

April 3, 07:36 PM • 201174 views

April 3, 03:18 PM • 237115 views

April 3, 01:51 PM • 252959 views

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159072 views

April 3, 09:14 AM • 372448 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+15°
1.9m/s
47%
F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 129822 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 97956 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 91187 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 33702 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 76548 views
02:15 PM • 76657 views

Exclusive

01:12 PM • 148711 views

Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 320103 views

April 4, 06:14 AM • 227966 views

April 4, 05:56 AM • 264593 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

01:48 PM • 26201 views

April 4, 10:29 AM • 33721 views

April 4, 10:08 AM • 33297 views

April 4, 09:23 AM • 91258 views

April 4, 09:06 AM • 98024 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Palestinian Prime Minister Steier resigns

Kyiv • UNN

 • 21496 views

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Steyeh resigned, citing recent events in the region, including the war in Gaza.

Mohammed Shtayyeh has resigned as head of the Palestinian Authority government in the West Bank, UNN reports with reference to Cable News Network.

Details

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh said at a press conference that he had submitted his resignation to President Mahmoud Abbas at the opening of a government meeting in Ramallah, in the West Bank. He explained that the reason for this step was the latest developments in the region, including the war in Gaza. The Prime Minister of the 18th government of the Palestinian Authority has been in office since 2019.

AddendumAddendum

Mohammed Shtayyeh is considered a loyal employee of Mahmoud Abbas. According to media reports, he will continue to serve as head of the interim government. The formation of a new national consensus government could take weeks or a month, with success depending primarily on whether the war in the Gaza Strip is brought to an end and whether Israeli forces can be withdrawn from the coastal zone under international monitoring.

Recall

Israel's military-political cabinet was presented with a plan to evacuate Palestinians from the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. The Defense Forces also presented a "future operational plan". This was reported by The Times of Israel.

Israel's military cabinet has decided to send a delegation to Qatar to discuss technical issues related to the release of hostagesheld by Hamas.

Czech president names Putin's possible goal in war after re-election26.02.24, 11:37 • 30944 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
CNN
Palestinian National Authority
Israel Defense Forces
Rafah
Qatar
Brent
$65.54
Bitcoin
$83,371.40
S&P 500
$5,137.59
Tesla
$241.63
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,050.00
Ethereum
$1,797.87