Israel considers further steps against Norway, Ireland and Spain over intention to recognize Palestinian state - CNN

The Israeli Foreign Ministry is considering further diplomatic steps against Norway, Ireland and Spain after they announced their intention to recognize the Palestinian state, citing a source familiar with the situation, CNN reports, UNN writes.

Details

"Steps being considered include canceling visits by officials from these countries to Israel and revoking visas for diplomats from these countries, which would limit their ability to visit areas in the West Bank under the control of the Palestinian Authority," the newspaper writes.

Israel is also reportedly considering turning to the United States to seek diplomatic support in obtaining clarification from Norway, Ireland and Spain on their intentions regarding the decision, as well as asking the United States to try to persuade other countries not to follow suit.

Recall

Norway, Ireland, and Spain announced on May 22 that they would recognize a Palestinian state, a historic but largely symbolic move that was met with Israel recalling its ambassadors to the three countries and summoning their envoys.