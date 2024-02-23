Netanyahu unveils Israeli plans for Gaza after war, but Palestinian Authority rejects them

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu presented a document to the Cabinet of Ministers with the principles of governing Gaza after the war. The document provides for the creation of a significant security buffer zone and does not exclude the intention to continue intervention. The Palestinian Authority's Foreign Ministry has so far rejected Netanyahu's plans for post-war Gaza, considering them "the official reoccupation of the Gaza Strip," UNN reports with reference to the Times of Israel.

Details

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has unveiled Israel's plans for Gaza, presenting his military cabinet with an official proposal that does not mention the role of the Palestinian Authority and uncertain aspects of the functioning of a Palestinian state. The document outlines Israel's plans for the Gaza Strip in the short, medium, and long term, including the creation of a buffer security zone within the enclave and continued participation in the civilian affairs of the Palestinian territory.

Netanyahu has limited himself to stating that he will not allow the Palestinian Authority to return to govern Gaza. Sometimes he clarifies this statement by saying that Israel will not allow the PA in its current form to return to the Palestinian enclave, indicating that Israel could live with a reformed PA, as the Biden administration has been pushing for." - writes the Times of Israel.

On other occasions, however, Netanyahu has more categorically rejected the possibility of Gaza becoming a "Fatahstan" - referring to the political party led by Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

Position of the Palestinian Authority

The Palestinian Authority's Foreign Ministry criticized Binyamin Netanyahu's document on post-war Gaza, saying it considers it "the official reoccupation of the Gaza Strip and the establishment of Israeli control over it.

Rejecting the plans to appoint "local officials," to manage services in the Strip instead of Hamas representatives, and to give the IDF indefinite freedom of action throughout the Strip, the Palestinian Authority's Ministry of Foreign Affairs called them "a plan to continue the genocide against our people and an attempt to gain more time to implement displacement plans.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Palestinian Authority calls on the United States and other Western countries to recognize Palestine as an independent state, allow it to become a member of the United Nations and hold an international peace conference to "end the occupation and allow our people to exercise their right to self-determination in freedom and dignity.

