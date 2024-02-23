Netanyahu unveils Israeli plans for Gaza after war, but Palestinian Authority rejects them

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 37775 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 144806 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 87566 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 315383 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 261440 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 200179 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 236472 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 252814 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 158934 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372414 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+15°
2m/s
46%
Popular news

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 101779 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 126459 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 94305 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 87432 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 71123 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 73353 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 144807 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 315385 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 226446 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 261442 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 25581 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 33161 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 32783 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 88996 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 95823 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Netanyahu unveils Israeli plans for Gaza after war, but Palestinian Authority rejects them

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23331 views

Israel's plans for Gaza after the war include the creation of a security buffer zone and continued intervention, but the Palestinian Authority rejects these plans as occupation.

Netanyahu unveils Israeli plans for Gaza after war, but Palestinian Authority rejects them

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu presented a document to the Cabinet of Ministers with the principles of governing Gaza after the war. The document provides for the creation of a significant security buffer zone and does not exclude the intention to continue intervention. The Palestinian Authority's Foreign Ministry has so far rejected Netanyahu's plans for post-war Gaza, considering them "the official reoccupation of the Gaza Strip," UNN reports with reference to the Times of Israel.

Details

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has unveiled Israel's plans for Gaza, presenting his military cabinet with an official proposal that does not mention the role of the Palestinian Authority and uncertain aspects of the functioning of a Palestinian state. The document outlines Israel's plans for the Gaza Strip in the short, medium, and long term, including the creation of a buffer security zone within the enclave and continued participation in the civilian affairs of the Palestinian territory.

Netanyahu has limited himself to stating that he will not allow the Palestinian Authority to return to govern Gaza. Sometimes he clarifies this statement by saying that Israel will not allow the PA in its current form to return to the Palestinian enclave, indicating that Israel could live with a reformed PA, as the Biden administration has been pushing for." - writes the Times of Israel.

"History is watching": Biden urges US House to approve aid to Ukraine before it's too late23.02.24, 13:57 • 26876 views

On other occasions, however, Netanyahu has more categorically rejected the possibility of Gaza becoming a "Fatahstan" - referring to the political party led by Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

Position of the Palestinian Authority

The Palestinian Authority's Foreign Ministry criticized Binyamin Netanyahu's document on post-war Gaza, saying it considers it "the official reoccupation of the Gaza Strip and the establishment of Israeli control over it.

Rejecting the plans to appoint "local officials," to manage services in the Strip instead of Hamas representatives, and to give the IDF indefinite freedom of action throughout the Strip, the Palestinian Authority's Ministry of Foreign Affairs called them "a plan to continue the genocide against our people and an attempt to gain more time to implement displacement plans.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Palestinian Authority calls on the United States and other Western countries to recognize Palestine as an independent state, allow it to become a member of the United Nations and hold an international peace conference to "end the occupation and allow our people to exercise their right to self-determination in freedom and dignity.

Recall

According to a new report, Hamas committed several sexual assaults, rapes, and other brutal acts during its October attack on Israel .

UNN reported that a terrorist attack took place near Jerusalem near a checkpoint. Three attackers opened fire on peoplestanding in line on the road. One person was reported dead and 11 wounded.

Abdul Malik al-Houthi, the leader of the Iranian-backed Shiite group, said during a televised address on Yemen's al-Masirah channel that Houthi fighters will use "underwater weapons" to attack ships sailing through the Red Sea and Arabian Sea.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Palestinian National Authority
Jerusalem
United Nations
Israel Defense Forces
Red Sea
Binyamin Netanyahu
Joe Biden
United States
Gaza Strip
Ukraine
The State of Palestine
Brent
$65.54
Bitcoin
$83,371.40
S&P 500
$5,137.59
Tesla
$241.63
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,050.00
Ethereum
$1,797.87