"History is watching": Biden urges US House to approve aid to Ukraine before it's too late

The U.S. House of Representatives should pass a bipartisan national security bill that provides assistance to Ukraine before it is too late, U.S. President Joe Biden said in an address on the second anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Two years into this war, the people of Ukraine continue to fight with tremendous courage. But they are running out of ammunition. Ukraine needs more supplies from the United States to hold the line against Russia’s relentless attacks, which are enabled by arms and ammunition from Iran and North Korea. That’s why the House of Representatives must pass the bipartisan national security supplemental bill, before it’s too late - Biden said.

The US President pointed out that "this bill provides urgent funding for Ukraine". "It also invests in America’s own defense industrial base. It passed overwhelmingly in the Senate, and there is no question that, if the Speaker called a vote, it would pass quickly in the House. Congress knows that by supporting this bill, we can strengthen security in Europe, strengthen our security at home, and stand up to Putin. Opposing this bill only plays into his hands," Biden said.

He also pointed out that two years after the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, "we see even more vividly what we’ve known since day one: Putin miscalculated badly."

At the same time, he noted that the American people and people around the world understand that the stakes in this fight go far beyond Ukraine.

"If Putin does not pay the price for his death and destruction, he will keep going. And the costs to the United States - along with our NATO Allies and partners in Europe and around the world - will rise," Biden said.

"History is watching. The failure to support Ukraine at this critical moment will not be forgotten. Now is the time for us to stand strong with Ukraine and stand united with our Allies and partners. Now is the time to prove that the United States stands up for freedom and bows down to no one," the US President emphasized.

