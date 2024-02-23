Biden announces more than 500 new US sanctions against Russia

The United States is expanding sanctions against Russia by another 500 items, US President Donald Biden said in an address on the second anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Today, I am announcing more than 500 new sanctions against Russia for its ongoing war of conquest on Ukraine and for the death of Aleksey Navalny, who was a courageous anti-corruption activist and Putin’s fiercest opposition leader - Biden said.

According to his statement, these sanctions will target "individuals associated with Navalny's imprisonment, as well as Russia's financial sector, military-industrial base, procurement networks, and sanctions evaders on multiple continents.

"They ensure that Putin will pay an even greater price for his aggression abroad and repression at home," Biden emphasized.

"We are also imposing new export restrictions on nearly 100 organizations that provide behind-the-scenes support to Russia's war machine. We are taking steps to further reduce Russia's energy revenues. And I've directed my team to strengthen support for civil society, independent media, and those fighting for democracy around the world," the US president said.

Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, said earlier that Ukraine's foreign partners are constantly interested in which countries Russia is getting components for weapons production from, so that they can take appropriate measures.

He added that the sanctions regime is in place, but Russia receives components through third countries.

"They are interested in which company, whose production, when the component was manufactured, because in many cases the Russians erase numbers and manufacturers. And we have to use special methods that we have to conduct examinations.

The sanctions are in effect. They apply only to the purchase of these components by the Russian Federation or its satellites. But there are third and fourth countries from which it is also possible to supply, and this is probably what is being done," Ruvin added.