Madrid to join the Formula 1 calendar in 2026 10 June 2025

Formula 1 has presented the updated calendar for the 2026 season, which again includes 24 Grand Prix. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Guardian.

In 2026, the new season will start not in Bahrain, as in previous years, but in Australia.

The 2026 Formula 1 season will start in Melbourne in March and will again include 24 races

The first stage – the Australian Grand Prix – will take place on March 6–8, and the season will traditionally end in Abu Dhabi on December 4–6.

One of the main innovations will be the appearance of Madrid in the calendar.

Madrid, which last hosted Formula 1 races in 1981, is included in the schedule on September 11–13 – the material emphasizes.

For this, a completely new track is being built in the Spanish capital.

The new "Madring" track, which includes both street and non-street sections, is under construction and will be the only new venue on the calendar in 2026 – reports The Guardian.

Instead of Madrid, the race in Italy was dropped from the calendar.

It will replace the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix in Imola, which dropped out of the list of 24 races after Max Verstappen's victory in May – adds the publication.

Thus, Spain will host two stages of the season – a new one in Madrid and a traditional one in Barcelona.

It will also be one of two races in Spain, with the Circuit de Catalunya in Barcelona remaining on the agenda next season, at least for the weekend of June 12–14

The 2026 season will be a new milestone in the history of Formula 1 due to the introduction of new technical regulations.

2026 will be a new era for Formula 1, where we will witness a completely new set of rules for our sport, cars and engines that will run on 100% environmentally friendly fuel – said Formula 1 President Stefano Domenicali.

According to him, the calendar has been updated not only due to Madrid.

We are pleased to welcome Madrid to the calendar and see such huge automotive brands as Audi, Cadillac and Ford joining the Formula 1 starting grid – said Domenicali.

He also emphasized the global nature and spectacle of the next championship.

It promises to be an unforgettable season, where we will once again gather together on 24 amazing world tracks to watch the best drivers in the world push their limits and create incredible wheel-to-wheel races for millions of our fans around the world – he added.

Other changes also concern the schedule of individual stages. In particular, the Canadian Grand Prix has been moved.

The Canadian Grand Prix has also been moved from its usual date in June to May 22–24, after Miami in the schedule, as part of the sport's ongoing efforts to reduce carbon emissions – explains The Guardian.

The Monaco Grand Prix, one of the most prestigious races in the world of motorsport, will take place on June 5–7 in 2026.

Also in August, the Netherlands Grand Prix, which only returned in 2021 after a long break, will be held for the last time.

The Dutch Grand Prix in Zandvoort will be held for the last time on August 21–23 – reported in the article.

And the British stage at Silverstone will gather fans from July 3 to 5.

In 2026, Formula 1 is switching to new technical regulations, which provide for the use of fully environmentally friendly fuel and a new architecture of power units. New manufacturers, including Cadillac, Audi and Ford, have confirmed their participation in the championship.