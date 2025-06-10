Madrid to join the Formula 1 calendar in 2026 10 June 2025

$41.490.09
47.370.10
ukenru
Will the NACP follow the trail of Kuzminykh's pharmacies? There are now more than enough grounds for conducting an inspection
Exclusive
01:58 PM • 2868 views

Will the NACP follow the trail of Kuzminykh's pharmacies? There are now more than enough grounds for conducting an inspection

Exclusive
01:21 PM • 11085 views

russia is buying up soviet engines around the world to leave ukraine without the ability to repair aircraft - military expert

01:16 PM • 14480 views

EU has proposed the 18th package of sanctions against Russia: the focus is on the $45 price cap on Russian oil, the "shadow fleet" and banks

Exclusive
11:54 AM • 18782 views

Multiple citizenship: there is no final bill, they are trying to quickly finalize it

Exclusive
June 9, 03:58 PM • 72865 views

The automated system for accounting for mobile devices has brought 6 billion UAH to the budget in five years

Exclusive
June 9, 01:46 PM • 163276 views

Stoking the fire even more: political scientist on Trump's actions to suppress protests in the US

Exclusive
June 9, 01:35 PM • 120216 views

Alcohol, violations, contempt of court: the driving history of the scandalous MP Serhiy Kuzminykh

Exclusive
June 9, 01:15 PM • 112655 views

Marketing ban did not stop price increases, regulation of producers is needed - MP

Exclusive
June 9, 12:50 PM • 209376 views

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice

June 9, 11:52 AM • 66784 views

Ukrainians are returning from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced the start of an exchange in several stages in the coming days

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
3.6m/s
35%
754mm
Popular news

Russia's night attack on Odesa claimed the lives of two people, 9 injured: the consequences are shown

June 10, 05:39 AM • 51523 views

"Captain America" star saddened that he was not invited to the new Marvel movie

June 10, 07:28 AM • 36252 views

France offered Ukraine new options for financing weapons: details from the Ministry of Defense

June 10, 08:07 AM • 45211 views

The largest auction of Princess Diana's dresses featured over 100 lots

08:50 AM • 31269 views

Russia suspected of launching drones from ships towards German military facilities: investigation data

09:20 AM • 50897 views
Publications

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice
Exclusive

June 9, 12:50 PM • 209376 views

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

June 9, 08:00 AM • 190290 views

How to protect your hair in summer: trichologist's advice
Exclusive

June 9, 05:45 AM • 204537 views

Today the Tony Awards ceremony will take place: who may receive the award

June 8, 08:18 AM • 190275 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

June 7, 05:00 AM • 243263 views
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ali Khamenei

Ursula von der Leyen

Kaya Kallas

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Poland

North Korea

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Two members of the BTS group have been discharged from military service: they are preparing new songs and promise to return to the stage "as soon as possible"

01:35 PM • 6792 views

In Poland, residents of an apartment building put up a notice asking not to have loud sex

11:04 AM • 17825 views

The largest auction of Princess Diana's dresses featured over 100 lots

08:50 AM • 31301 views

"Captain America" star saddened that he was not invited to the new Marvel movie

June 10, 07:28 AM • 36291 views

Romeo Beckham was spotted with model Carolin Daur in Paris for the first time since breaking up with his ex-girlfriend

June 9, 06:25 PM • 50949 views
Actual

MiG-31

YouTube

ChatGPT

Shahed-136

MIM-104 Patriot

Madrid to join the Formula 1 calendar in 2026 10 June 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 50 views

Formula 1 updates the calendar for 2026: 24 stages, start in Australia, return of Madrid with a new track instead of Imola. New technical regulations and environmentally friendly fuel.

Madrid to join the Formula 1 calendar in 2026

Formula 1 has presented the updated calendar for the 2026 season, which again includes 24 Grand Prix. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Guardian.

Details

In 2026, the new season will start not in Bahrain, as in previous years, but in Australia.

The 2026 Formula 1 season will start in Melbourne in March and will again include 24 races

 – the publication notes.

The first stage – the Australian Grand Prix – will take place on March 6–8, and the season will traditionally end in Abu Dhabi on December 4–6.

One of the main innovations will be the appearance of Madrid in the calendar.

Madrid, which last hosted Formula 1 races in 1981, is included in the schedule on September 11–13 

– the material emphasizes.

For this, a completely new track is being built in the Spanish capital.

The new "Madring" track, which includes both street and non-street sections, is under construction and will be the only new venue on the calendar in 2026 

– reports The Guardian.

Instead of Madrid, the race in Italy was dropped from the calendar.

It will replace the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix in Imola, which dropped out of the list of 24 races after Max Verstappen's victory in May

 – adds the publication.

Thus, Spain will host two stages of the season – a new one in Madrid and a traditional one in Barcelona.

It will also be one of two races in Spain, with the Circuit de Catalunya in Barcelona remaining on the agenda next season, at least for the weekend of June 12–14 

– the publication says.

Additionally

The 2026 season will be a new milestone in the history of Formula 1 due to the introduction of new technical regulations.

2026 will be a new era for Formula 1, where we will witness a completely new set of rules for our sport, cars and engines that will run on 100% environmentally friendly fuel 

– said Formula 1 President Stefano Domenicali.

According to him, the calendar has been updated not only due to Madrid.

We are pleased to welcome Madrid to the calendar and see such huge automotive brands as Audi, Cadillac and Ford joining the Formula 1 starting grid 

– said Domenicali.

He also emphasized the global nature and spectacle of the next championship.

It promises to be an unforgettable season, where we will once again gather together on 24 amazing world tracks to watch the best drivers in the world push their limits and create incredible wheel-to-wheel races for millions of our fans around the world 

– he added.

Other changes also concern the schedule of individual stages. In particular, the Canadian Grand Prix has been moved.

The Canadian Grand Prix has also been moved from its usual date in June to May 22–24, after Miami in the schedule, as part of the sport's ongoing efforts to reduce carbon emissions 

– explains The Guardian.

The Monaco Grand Prix, one of the most prestigious races in the world of motorsport, will take place on June 5–7 in 2026.

Also in August, the Netherlands Grand Prix, which only returned in 2021 after a long break, will be held for the last time.

The Dutch Grand Prix in Zandvoort will be held for the last time on August 21–23 

– reported in the article.

And the British stage at Silverstone will gather fans from July 3 to 5.

Reference

In 2026, Formula 1 is switching to new technical regulations, which provide for the use of fully environmentally friendly fuel and a new architecture of power units. New manufacturers, including Cadillac, Audi and Ford, have confirmed their participation in the championship.

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

Sports
Monaco
The Guardian
Audi
Abu Dhabi
Australia
Canada
Spain
Netherlands
Madrid
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9