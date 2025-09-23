$41.250.00
Monaco recognized the State of Palestine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 264 views

Prince Albert II of Monaco announced the formal recognition of the State of Palestine at the UN summit. This decision supports the existence of Israel and the recognition of Palestine within the framework of international law.

Monaco recognized the State of Palestine

Monaco has formally recognized the State of Palestine, announced Prince Albert II Grimaldi of Monaco at a UN summit on the two-state solution. This is reported by UNN with reference to UN WebTV.

We reiterate our support for the existence of Israel and wish to recognize Palestine as a state within the framework of international law.

- stated Albert II.

Recall

French President Emmanuel Macron at the UN General Assembly announced France's official recognition of the State of Palestine. This decision was made to preserve the possibility of resolving the conflict based on the two-state principle.

Great Britain, Canada, and Australia have officially recognized the State of Palestine. The prime ministers of these countries made relevant statements, emphasizing the desire for peace and conflict resolution through the creation of two states.

Vita Zelenetska

