02:53 PM
In Irpin, a cat died after a probable shooting: police are investigating the incident
12:54 PM
Acting Rector of DSTU Andriy Kudryashov "forgot" to declare cohabitant and expensive gifts: what NACP should checkPhoto
12:21 PM
Illegal gambling activities: since the beginning of this year, as many cases have been sent to court as in the entire year 2024
11:54 AM
New trade rules between Ukraine and the EU come into force today: which quotas for agricultural products will increasePhoto
October 29, 09:51 AM
The enemy is not in Myrnohrad - "East" troop grouping
October 29, 07:00 AM
Stroke is getting "younger": what you need to know about the symptoms and prevention of the disease
October 29, 06:50 AM
"This is not about negligence, but about criminal negligence": Prosecutor General Kravchenko confirmed suspicion against TrukhanovVideo
October 28, 08:10 PM
Truhanov served with notice of suspicion - source
October 28, 04:50 PM
Cherkasy and Kyiv are still on their way to warmth: where in Ukraine are they already warming up, and where are they not?
October 28, 02:36 PM
Almost 250 Kyiv educational institutions damaged by war: how many have already been restored
Exclusive
12:54 PM
Exclusive
October 29, 07:00 AM
Lithuania temporarily closed its border with Belarus: exceptions will apply to diplomats and EU citizens

Kyiv • UNN

 • 512 views

Lithuania is temporarily closing two border crossings with Belarus, Medininkai and Šalčininkai, for a month, starting on Wednesday. Exceptions will apply to diplomats, EU citizens, and other categories, while Šalčininkai will be completely closed and Medininkai partially open.

Lithuania temporarily closed its border with Belarus: exceptions will apply to diplomats and EU citizens

Lithuania has announced the temporary closure of two border crossings with Belarus – Medininkai and Shalchininkai – for a period of one month. The restrictions come into force on Wednesday and will last until November 30, with the possibility of extension. By government decision, the Shalchininkai checkpoint will be completely closed, while Medininkai will remain partially open for certain categories of citizens. This was reported by LRT, writes UNN.

Details

Lithuanian Interior Minister Vladislav Kondratovichius explained that the exceptions provide for the possibility of crossing for diplomats, participants in Kaliningrad transit, citizens of the EU, NATO, EEA, Switzerland and their family members, as well as persons with a residence permit in Lithuania.

Diplomats, Kaliningrad transit passengers, citizens returning to Lithuania, or their family members will be allowed to pass... The possibility of issuing humanitarian passes also remains open.

– said Kondratovichius.

Additionally, the government approved exceptions for citizens of Ukraine, Andorra, Monaco, San Marino, and Vatican City, as well as for Belarusian technical staff of diplomatic missions of these countries.

Belarus to deploy Russian Oreshnik hypersonic complex in December28.10.25, 19:39 • 2920 views

The reason for this step was cases of smuggling balloons from Belarus, which Lithuania regarded as an element of hybrid pressure. Due to this activity, airport operations were even restricted.

These changes should be a real signal to our, as we see today, not very friendly neighbor, who makes no effort to solve the problem. Their inaction means that they are actually participating in this activity together.

– emphasized the minister.

The Prime Minister of Lithuania also stated during a government meeting that smuggled balloons from Belarus are a hybrid attack aimed at destabilizing the situation.

EU calls on Belarus to stop wave of contraband balloons, warns of sanctions29.10.25, 17:19 • 790 views

Stepan Haftko

