Lithuania temporarily closed its border with Belarus: exceptions will apply to diplomats and EU citizens

Lithuania has announced the temporary closure of two border crossings with Belarus – Medininkai and Shalchininkai – for a period of one month. The restrictions come into force on Wednesday and will last until November 30, with the possibility of extension. By government decision, the Shalchininkai checkpoint will be completely closed, while Medininkai will remain partially open for certain categories of citizens. This was reported by LRT, writes UNN.

Details

Lithuanian Interior Minister Vladislav Kondratovichius explained that the exceptions provide for the possibility of crossing for diplomats, participants in Kaliningrad transit, citizens of the EU, NATO, EEA, Switzerland and their family members, as well as persons with a residence permit in Lithuania.

Diplomats, Kaliningrad transit passengers, citizens returning to Lithuania, or their family members will be allowed to pass... The possibility of issuing humanitarian passes also remains open. – said Kondratovichius.

Additionally, the government approved exceptions for citizens of Ukraine, Andorra, Monaco, San Marino, and Vatican City, as well as for Belarusian technical staff of diplomatic missions of these countries.

The reason for this step was cases of smuggling balloons from Belarus, which Lithuania regarded as an element of hybrid pressure. Due to this activity, airport operations were even restricted.

These changes should be a real signal to our, as we see today, not very friendly neighbor, who makes no effort to solve the problem. Their inaction means that they are actually participating in this activity together. – emphasized the minister.

The Prime Minister of Lithuania also stated during a government meeting that smuggled balloons from Belarus are a hybrid attack aimed at destabilizing the situation.

