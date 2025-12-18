Zelenskyy stripped athlete Bubka and swimmer Klochkova of state scholarships

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stopped paying state scholarships to famous Ukrainian athletes Serhiy Bubka and Yana Klochkova. This is stated in decree №967 of December 17, writes UNN.

To stop payment:… Serhiy Nazarovych Bubka's state scholarship, assigned by the Order of the President of Ukraine dated January 30, 2004 № 14/2004-rp - the decree states.

Bubka is a Soviet and Ukrainian athlete (pole vault), Olympic champion, world and European champion, he set 35 world records, from 2005 to 2022 he was the president of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine.

According to media reports, Bubka left Ukraine during the Russian invasion and lives near Monaco, avoiding public condemnation of Russian aggression.

The President also deprived swimmer Yana Klochkova of her state scholarship, which was assigned by the order of the President of Ukraine dated July 15, 2009.

Klochkova is a Ukrainian swimmer, four-time Olympic champion in the 200 and 400 meters, silver medalist - 800 meters, brought Ukraine the largest number of gold Olympic medals. In particular, she won 14 medals at world championships (10 gold and four silver) and 28 at European championships (14 gold, 5 silver and 3 bronze medals).

According to media reports, Klochkova lives in occupied Crimea and remains silent about the war in Ukraine.

In addition, Olympic champions of 1996 in sailing Yevhen Braslavets and Ihor Matviyenko, as well as a number of other Olympic medalists — diver Illia Kvasha, swimmer Valeriy Lozik, rower Inna Frolova and gymnast Yuriy Yermakov — were deprived of their scholarships.

