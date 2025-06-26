Billionaires' wealth has grown by $6.5 trillion in the last decade - Oxfam

The wealth of the world's 3,000 billionaires has grown by $6.5 trillion in real terms over the past decade, according to Oxfam, equivalent to 14.6% of global production, UNN writes, citing The Guardian.

In total, the richest 1% of the world's population earned at least $33.9 trillion in real terms, which, according to the charity, is "enough to end annual global poverty 22 times over."

These figures come amid growing calls from various governments to introduce a tax on the wealth of the international elite.

In the UK, the number of billionaires has risen sharply from 15 in 1990 to 165 in 2024, according to separate data from the Equality Trust, which found that their average wealth has increased by more than 1,000% over the same period.

Last year, Spain, Brazil, Germany and South Africa signed a proposal at the G20 summit for a minimum tax of 2% for the super-rich to reduce inequality and raise public funds. Forecasts of the potential impact vary, but research by leading French economist Gabriel Zucman showed that it could generate up to $250 billion in additional revenue.

The four countries have called on other governments to support the campaign, saying that a tax on the super-rich would complement negotiations on the taxation of the digital economy and efforts to introduce a global minimum corporate tax of 15% for multinational enterprises.

The ministers of Spain, Brazil, Germany and South Africa said that steps need to be taken to counter the use of tax havens, and a levy will be developed to prevent tax evasion by billionaires who prefer to live, for example, in Monaco or Jersey, but earn their money in larger economies such as the UK or France.

An Oxfam poll showed that 86% of people support paying for public services by "closing loopholes" that allow wealthy individuals and large corporations to use tax havens.

