Billionaire Elon Musk's fortune decreased by 34 billion dollars in a day - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 236 views

Elon Musk's fortune decreased by $34 billion due to a conflict with Trump. The reason was threats to cancel state contracts and refusal to appoint the head of NASA.

Billionaire Elon Musk's fortune decreased by 34 billion dollars in a day - Bloomberg

Billionaire Elon Musk's fortune has shrunk by $34 billion in a single day due to a public conflict with US President Donald Trump.

This is written by Bloomberg, reports UNN.

Details

$34 billion was wiped out from Musk's capital, which is the second-largest loss in the history of the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, which includes the 500 richest people on the planet.

- writes the publication.

In addition, losses could increase significantly if Trump terminates Musk's government contracts and deprives Tesla and SpaceX of some of their income.

Details

The public conflict between Elon Musk and Donald Trump began immediately after the billionaire stepped down as head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) in the presidential administration. And it escalated after Trump refused to nominate Jared Isaacman as the head of NASA, whose candidacy was actively lobbied by the billionaire.

Musk then called the US budget project an "abominable abomination" and called for it to be completely redone. Donald Trump has already signed the document called "Big beautiful bill". According to the American president, the entrepreneur is irritated by the fact that the administration has canceled subsidies to the automotive industry.

Let us remind you

Elon Musk announced the immediate decommissioning of SpaceX Dragon ships due to Trump's threats to cancel government contracts. This puts all NASA missions at risk. 

Yana Sokolivska

Yana Sokolivska

News of the WorldFinance
Bloomberg L.P.
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
