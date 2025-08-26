"West Ham" close to signing promising "Monaco" midfielder Magassa

$41.430.15
48.470.56
ukenru
Exclusive
12:42 PM • 11816 views
Resilience Test: How Ukrainian Aviation Remains Competitive Amidst War
10:16 AM • 37597 views
The offensive actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces disabled 17% of Russia's oil refining capacities
11:34 AM • 21691 views
Government will update border crossing rules for men aged 18 to 22 today - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
11:32 AM • 37154 views
Kuzminykh's anti-state bill: how the MP's "reforms" destroy pharmacies and play into the hands of pharmaceutical giants
Exclusive
11:23 AM • 21836 views
Farewell summer: what weather awaits Ukrainians in autumn 2025
August 26, 06:24 AM • 101021 views
2025 Academic Year: What Changes in the Educational Program Await Students
August 26, 05:36 AM • 52677 views
Veto does not disable Starlink for Ukraine: Polish president's office commented on deputy prime minister's statement
Exclusive
August 25, 03:56 PM • 52641 views
Legalization of cryptocurrencies: a chance for Ukraine and additional billions for the budget
Exclusive
August 25, 01:29 PM • 176137 views
Instead of cheaper medicines - pharmacy closures. Who benefits from the destruction of the pharmaceutical market and why?
Exclusive
August 25, 01:29 PM • 95112 views
Men under 25 traveling abroad: Venislavsky told when the bill might be considered by the committee and the Rada
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
4.3m/s
47%
749mm
Popular news
Remains of ancient human ancestor "Lucy" shown for the first time in EuropeAugust 26, 04:58 AM • 55963 views
An unknown phenomenon was recorded at night in the sky over UkrainePhotoAugust 26, 06:39 AM • 73696 views
Shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market are forced to seek justice at the ECHR08:06 AM • 63377 views
"Caught Stealing": Darren Aronofsky filmed a new thriller with Austin ButlerVideo10:03 AM • 29085 views
Explosion on Russian tanker near Chukotka: there are casualties, propaganda downplays the significance of the accident - Center for Countering Disinformation10:30 AM • 18181 views
Publications
Resilience Test: How Ukrainian Aviation Remains Competitive Amidst War
Exclusive
12:42 PM • 11816 views
Kuzminykh's anti-state bill: how the MP's "reforms" destroy pharmacies and play into the hands of pharmaceutical giants
Exclusive
11:32 AM • 37154 views
Shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market are forced to seek justice at the ECHR08:06 AM • 63861 views
2025 Academic Year: What Changes in the Educational Program Await StudentsAugust 26, 06:24 AM • 101021 views
Pumpkin in the lead role: 5 original recipes for autumnPhotoAugust 25, 02:18 PM • 154914 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
Karol Nawrocki
David L. Grange
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Europe
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix canceled "The Coast" - one of the most popular series of the year01:17 PM • 2640 views
"Caught Stealing": Darren Aronofsky filmed a new thriller with Austin ButlerVideo10:03 AM • 29464 views
An unknown phenomenon was recorded at night in the sky over UkrainePhotoAugust 26, 06:39 AM • 74084 views
"Greedy" Zoë Kravitz: a new romance with Harry Styles or another Hollywood scandal?PhotoAugust 25, 02:33 PM • 36754 views
Pumpkin in the lead role: 5 original recipes for autumnPhotoAugust 25, 02:18 PM • 154914 views
Actual
Oil
Ammunition
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Hryvnia
Pistol

"West Ham" close to signing promising "Monaco" midfielder Magassa

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12 views

West Ham United have submitted an official offer to Monaco for the acquisition of young midfielder Soungoutou Magassa, who played for the French youth national team.

"West Ham" close to signing promising "Monaco" midfielder Magassa

Sungoutou Magassa, a 21-year-old defensive midfielder for French club Monaco, could become a new player for English club West Ham. The transfer is estimated at 20 million euros, and the parties are currently negotiating the player's personal contract.

This is reported by UNN with reference to The Guardian, transmits UNN.

Details

"West Ham are in talks to sign Monaco midfielder Soungoutou Magassa for €17m plus €3m in add-ons. Graham Potter, who is under increasing pressure after a start to the season with heavy defeats to Sunderland and Chelsea, desperately needs midfield reinforcements and is pushing for the signing of the 21-year-old," the publication writes.

It is noted that the clubs already agreed on the transfer amount last weekend, but negotiations regarding the player's personal contract are still ongoing. The club also made an offer to sign Nottingham Forest midfielder Ibrahim Sangare on loan.

It is also noted that Nottingham Forest is also claiming Magassa, so negotiations with the player have intensified. "West Ham scouts have thoroughly studied Magassa, who played 31 matches for Monaco last season, and consider him an ideal candidate. Their slow midfield desperately lacks speed and energy.

"Liverpool" continues transformation: forward Nunez moved to "Al-Hilal" for over 53 million euros10.08.25, 14:18 • 4683 views

Potter also aims to add creativity and is not going to stop at Magassa. "West Ham" is looking for a player for the number eight position, but has faced difficulties in trying to sign Matheus Fernandes from Southampton.

Potter does not have a large budget, and Magassa's move depended on whether Edson Alvarez or Guido Rodriguez would leave the club. "West Ham" could not find a buyer for Alvarez, but got rid of the costs of the Mexican midfielder's salary by loaning him to Fenerbahce.

Recall

Former Dynamo Kyiv and Ukraine national team defender Yevhen Khacheridi joined Chornomorets Odesa, which plays in the First League.

Former Arsenal footballer Thomas Partey released on bail after charges05.08.25, 16:16 • 4689 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Sports
Monaco
Football
Euro
FC Dynamo Kyiv
The Guardian
Odesa