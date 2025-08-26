"West Ham" close to signing promising "Monaco" midfielder Magassa

Sungoutou Magassa, a 21-year-old defensive midfielder for French club Monaco, could become a new player for English club West Ham. The transfer is estimated at 20 million euros, and the parties are currently negotiating the player's personal contract.

"West Ham are in talks to sign Monaco midfielder Soungoutou Magassa for €17m plus €3m in add-ons. Graham Potter, who is under increasing pressure after a start to the season with heavy defeats to Sunderland and Chelsea, desperately needs midfield reinforcements and is pushing for the signing of the 21-year-old," the publication writes.

It is noted that the clubs already agreed on the transfer amount last weekend, but negotiations regarding the player's personal contract are still ongoing. The club also made an offer to sign Nottingham Forest midfielder Ibrahim Sangare on loan.

It is also noted that Nottingham Forest is also claiming Magassa, so negotiations with the player have intensified. "West Ham scouts have thoroughly studied Magassa, who played 31 matches for Monaco last season, and consider him an ideal candidate. Their slow midfield desperately lacks speed and energy.

Potter also aims to add creativity and is not going to stop at Magassa. "West Ham" is looking for a player for the number eight position, but has faced difficulties in trying to sign Matheus Fernandes from Southampton.

Potter does not have a large budget, and Magassa's move depended on whether Edson Alvarez or Guido Rodriguez would leave the club. "West Ham" could not find a buyer for Alvarez, but got rid of the costs of the Mexican midfielder's salary by loaning him to Fenerbahce.

