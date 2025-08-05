Former Arsenal footballer Thomas Partey released on bail after charges

Thomas Partey is accused of five rapes and one sexual assault in a case that has been ongoing for several years.

Details

Former Arsenal footballer Thomas Partey was released on Tuesday on conditional bail after appearing before a London court on charges of rape and sexual assault.

The former Arsenal player has been charged with five counts of rape and one count of sexual assault against three women. These incidents reportedly took place in 2021 and 2022.

Contract termination on a sad note

Partey was charged on July 4, four days after being released from the Gunners. Partey left Arsenal after five years at the club.

News of the official charges came just days after his departure. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta did not want to comment on the details of the case. He stressed that the club had followed the necessary procedures.

In court, the 32-year-old athlete insisted on his innocence from the very beginning.

Thomas Partey denies all allegations against him. He has fully cooperated with the police throughout the three-year investigation. He looks forward to clearing his name - his lawyer Jenny Wiltshire said earlier.

Reference

Partey moved to Arsenal from Atletico Madrid for £45 million in October 2020.

Last season, he played 52 times for the Gunners, scoring four goals. In total, he played 167 matches for the club, scoring nine times.

Partey also played 51 matches for Ghana.

Partey's trial will continue on September 2. In the near future, the Ghanaian player will most likely be presented at Villarreal.

Partey and the Spanish club were expected to agree on a two-year deal.

Recall

