In Lviv or Krakow: Ukrainian air defenders can share experience with Polish colleagues in any country - Ihnat

$41.280.03
48.390.12
ukenru
Exclusive
02:18 PM • 1178 views
The cryptocurrency market in Ukraine will not be legalized anytime soon. The Rada explained the reason
Exclusive
12:27 PM • 7162 views
Crimes involving unregistered weapons are on the rise: leading regions named
Exclusive
09:58 AM • 14533 views
Why private carriers have not yet joined the Automated Fare Collection System in minibuses: KMDA's answer
Exclusive
September 15, 05:44 AM • 39153 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
September 15, 03:31 AM • 29985 views
"Unlikely": Pope Leo XIV spoke about the possibility of Vatican mediation in Russia's war against Ukraine
September 15, 01:55 AM • 29772 views
"The hatred between Zelenskyy and Putin is boundless, I will have to speak": Trump announced trilateral talks
Exclusive
September 14, 01:13 PM • 34475 views
GRU drones attacked a leading military chemical production facility in Russia's Perm KraiPhoto
September 14, 09:08 AM • 56587 views
General Staff confirms damage to key Russian oil refinery
Exclusive
September 13, 02:03 PM • 72533 views
Cat killing near a supermarket outside Kyiv: police requested video camera footage
Exclusive
September 13, 10:21 AM • 105503 views
Contract killing prevented in Sumy region
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
3.7m/s
35%
753mm
Popular news
Commander of the SBS "Madyar" reported on the suspension of Starlink's operationSeptember 15, 05:13 AM • 24620 views
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reasonSeptember 15, 07:06 AM • 15786 views
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersPhotoSeptember 15, 08:11 AM • 13337 views
Making wine at home: a refined and intoxicating recipeSeptember 15, 08:30 AM • 22512 views
Bonus and benefits system, or why a large number of pharmacies are not feared in developed countries09:21 AM • 17820 views
Publications
Bonus and benefits system, or why a large number of pharmacies are not feared in developed countries09:21 AM • 17829 views
Making wine at home: a refined and intoxicating recipeSeptember 15, 08:30 AM • 22524 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
Exclusive
September 15, 05:44 AM • 39160 views
A real feast for Ukrainian gourmets: TOP 3 recipes for Borscht DayPhotoSeptember 13, 04:18 PM • 25847 views
Ukrainian Cinema Day: interesting facts and popular filmsPhotoVideoSeptember 13, 07:00 AM • 104788 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Ruslan Kravchenko
Xi Jinping
Vadym Filashkin
Scott Bessent
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Poland
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersPhotoSeptember 15, 08:11 AM • 13346 views
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reasonSeptember 15, 07:06 AM • 15795 views
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 27951 views
Rozovyi's ex-wife responded to accusations regarding funds for his rehabilitationVideoSeptember 13, 02:46 PM • 34367 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideoSeptember 12, 02:01 PM • 83714 views
Actual
TikTok
Truth Social
Financial Times
The Guardian
FAB-250

In Lviv or Krakow: Ukrainian air defenders can share experience with Polish colleagues in any country - Ihnat

Kyiv • UNN

 • 378 views

Ukrainian military personnel are ready to conduct training for partners, including in Poland and Ukraine, to share their acquired combat experience. The head of the Air Force communications department, Yuriy Ihnat, noted that the location of the training is not critical.

In Lviv or Krakow: Ukrainian air defenders can share experience with Polish colleagues in any country - Ihnat

Ukrainian military personnel are ready to conduct training for partners, both in Poland and on the territory of Ukraine, to share their acquired combat experience. This was announced on the air of the telethon by Yuriy Ihnat, head of the communications department of the Air Force Command, as reported by UNN.

The experience of Ukrainian air defenders can be implemented, in particular, for our Polish partners. This is what the President of Ukraine spoke about, that Ukraine is ready to provide its specialists for training...

- he said.

When asked where such consultations would take place and whether there had been an official request from partner countries, Ihnat replied that there was no fundamental difference where the training would be held.

If there are such requests, what difference does it make where the training will be. Relatively speaking, in Lviv or somewhere else, ... or in Krakow and so on. For us, this is not a problem. Our servicemen regularly undergo training in European countries and other countries of the world. So the question is that this should be achieved and our partners should draw on this experience.

- Ihnat emphasized.

Addition

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that 19 incursions into Polish airspace were recorded on the night of September 10. Polish authorities announced the downing of Russian drones that violated its airspace during an attack on Ukraine. Fragments of one of them were found. In addition, it became known that Russia had been preparing drone attacks against Poland since July of this year. Polish and Lithuanian SIM cards were used for this purpose.

Zelenskyy offered Poland assistance and training in shooting down Russian drones, including "Shaheds." Later, information appeared that Polish drone specialists would conduct planned training and exchange of experience with Ukraine on Polish territory.

Alona Utkina

PoliticsNews of the World
Yurii Ihnat
Kraków
Shahed-136
Lithuania
Donald Tusk
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Lviv
Poland