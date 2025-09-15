In Lviv or Krakow: Ukrainian air defenders can share experience with Polish colleagues in any country - Ihnat

Ukrainian military personnel are ready to conduct training for partners, both in Poland and on the territory of Ukraine, to share their acquired combat experience. This was announced on the air of the telethon by Yuriy Ihnat, head of the communications department of the Air Force Command, as reported by UNN.

The experience of Ukrainian air defenders can be implemented, in particular, for our Polish partners. This is what the President of Ukraine spoke about, that Ukraine is ready to provide its specialists for training... - he said.

When asked where such consultations would take place and whether there had been an official request from partner countries, Ihnat replied that there was no fundamental difference where the training would be held.

If there are such requests, what difference does it make where the training will be. Relatively speaking, in Lviv or somewhere else, ... or in Krakow and so on. For us, this is not a problem. Our servicemen regularly undergo training in European countries and other countries of the world. So the question is that this should be achieved and our partners should draw on this experience. - Ihnat emphasized.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that 19 incursions into Polish airspace were recorded on the night of September 10. Polish authorities announced the downing of Russian drones that violated its airspace during an attack on Ukraine. Fragments of one of them were found. In addition, it became known that Russia had been preparing drone attacks against Poland since July of this year. Polish and Lithuanian SIM cards were used for this purpose.

Zelenskyy offered Poland assistance and training in shooting down Russian drones, including "Shaheds." Later, information appeared that Polish drone specialists would conduct planned training and exchange of experience with Ukraine on Polish territory.