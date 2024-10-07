A man seriously wounded an 18-year-old Ukrainian in Italy

In Italy, a 45-year-old Albanian fired a pistol at an 18-year-old Ukrainian during a quarrel. The 18-year-old was wounded in the neck and was taken to the hospital and immediately operated on. This was reported by Tgcom24, according to UNN.

“An 18-year-old boy was hospitalized in serious condition at Niguarda Hospital in Milan after being shot Saturday night by his mother's partner in Novate Milanese, apparently. The man, a 45-year-old Albanian, allegedly fired in the middle of an argument with a young man. He was detained for attempted murder, possession and storage of illegal weapons, and receiving stolen goods. Police are investigating,” the newspaper writes.

It is noted that the 18-year-old boy was wounded in the neck and was taken to the hospital under code red and immediately operated on.

“In the house where the quarrel ended in gunfire, a shell casing was found, a pistol used by a 45-year-old man who was kidnapped in 2013 in Sassuolo, and 40 rounds of ammunition of the same caliber,” the newspaper adds.

