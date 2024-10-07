ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
A man seriously wounded an 18-year-old Ukrainian in Italy

A man seriously wounded an 18-year-old Ukrainian in Italy

 • 32137 views

A 45-year-old Albanian shot an 18-year-old Ukrainian in the neck in Novate Milanese. The victim was hospitalized, and the attacker was detained for attempted murder and illegal possession of weapons.

In Italy, a 45-year-old Albanian fired a pistol at an 18-year-old Ukrainian during a quarrel. The 18-year-old was wounded in the neck and was taken to the hospital and immediately operated on. This was reported by Tgcom24, according to UNN.

“An 18-year-old boy was hospitalized in serious condition at Niguarda Hospital in Milan after being shot Saturday night by his mother's partner in Novate Milanese, apparently. The man, a 45-year-old Albanian, allegedly fired in the middle of an argument with a young man. He was detained for attempted murder, possession and storage of illegal weapons, and receiving stolen goods. Police are investigating,” the newspaper writes.

It is noted that the 18-year-old boy was wounded in the neck and was taken to the hospital under code red and immediately operated on.

“In the house where the quarrel ended in gunfire, a shell casing was found, a pistol used by a 45-year-old man who was kidnapped in 2013 in Sassuolo, and 40 rounds of ammunition of the same caliber,” the newspaper adds.

Polish police have detained three suspects in a brutal attack in Zakrzewek in Krakow last week. The criminals attacked a 17-year-old boy from Ukraine, who suffered serious injuries, including a “cut off finger.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Contact us about advertising