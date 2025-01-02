21-year-old Thai influencer dies after drinking 3 bottles of whiskey

Thai influencer Thanakarn Kanthi died after taking part in a risky challenge at a party where he drank three bottles of whiskey for a cash reward.

Writes UNN with reference to The Independent.

Thai influencer Thanakarn Kanthi, 21, known as Bank Lester, died after agreeing to drink whiskey at a party for a fee of £700.

Kanthi, who became popular for his impromptu rap songs to attract garland buyers, has previously participated in similar challenges, drinking alcohol, hand sanitizer, and wasabi for money.

On December 25, he arrived at a birthday party in the Tha Mai (Chanthaburi) district. For each 350-milliliter bottle of Regency whiskey he drank, he was offered 10,000 baht (£233). After drinking three bottles, Kanthi received the promised reward of 30,000 baht (£700).

A video on social media shows him drinking two bottles in 20 minutes. After completing the challenge, he felt sick, vomited, and lost consciousness. At 3:40 am, Kanthi died in the hospital. An autopsy showed that the cause of death was acute heart failure, the report said. Police have arrested two people from Chanthaburi and Patumthani provinces in connection with the influencer's death.

One of the suspects, Ekachart “Em” Mifrom, admitted that he had offered to carry out the call, but denied knowing him or officially hiring him. Mifrom was charged with negligence resulting in death and remained in custody as the court found his actions irresponsible.

Under Thai law, such a crime is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine of 20,000 baht (£465). The video, which showed party guests cheering Kanthi on during the challenge, was widely condemned on social media. Users also found old posts by the influencer where he explained that he accepted such risky challenges to support his family.

I am ready to endure humiliation and insults just to earn money to provide for my family - He wrote.

Kanthi lived with his 80-year-old grandmother, who raised him.

Recall

At least 15 people were killed and dozens injuredwhen a pickup truck driver drove into a crowd on Bourbon Street in New Orleans on New Year's Eve. Authorities are investigating whether there is a possible link between the attack in New Orleans and the explosion of a Tesla Cybertruck near the Trump Hotel in Las Vegas.