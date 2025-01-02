21-year-old Thai influencer dies after drinking 3 bottles of whiskey

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 61501 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 150910 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 129291 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 136776 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 135196 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 173198 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111029 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 165670 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104526 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113979 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 132741 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 131745 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 49637 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 101572 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 103785 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 150917 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 173204 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 165674 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 193358 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 182514 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 131745 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 132741 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 143520 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 135094 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 152236 views
21-year-old Thai influencer dies after drinking 3 bottles of whiskey

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30013 views

A 21-year-old Thai influencer agreed to drink three bottles of whiskey for 700 pounds at a party. After completing the challenge, he collapsed and died in the hospital from acute heart failure.

Thai influencer Thanakarn Kanthi died after taking part in a risky challenge at a party where he drank three bottles of whiskey for a cash reward.

Writes UNN with reference to The Independent.

Thai influencer Thanakarn Kanthi, 21, known as Bank Lester, died after agreeing to drink whiskey at a party for a fee of £700.

Kanthi, who became popular for his impromptu rap songs to attract garland buyers, has previously participated in similar challenges, drinking alcohol, hand sanitizer, and wasabi for money.

On December 25, he arrived at a birthday party in the Tha Mai (Chanthaburi) district. For each 350-milliliter bottle of Regency whiskey he drank, he was offered 10,000 baht (£233). After drinking three bottles, Kanthi received the promised reward of 30,000 baht (£700).

A video on social media shows him drinking two bottles in 20 minutes. After completing the challenge, he felt sick, vomited, and lost consciousness. At 3:40 am, Kanthi died in the hospital. An autopsy showed that the cause of death was acute heart failure, the report said. Police have arrested two people from Chanthaburi and Patumthani provinces in connection with the influencer's death.

Image

One of the suspects, Ekachart “Em” Mifrom, admitted that he had offered to carry out the call, but denied knowing him or officially hiring him. Mifrom was charged with negligence resulting in death and remained in custody as the court found his actions irresponsible.

Under Thai law, such a crime is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine of 20,000 baht (£465). The video, which showed party guests cheering Kanthi on during the challenge, was widely condemned on social media. Users also found old posts by the influencer where he explained that he accepted such risky challenges to support his family.

I am ready to endure humiliation and insults just to earn money to provide for my family

- He wrote. 

Kanthi lived with his 80-year-old grandmother, who raised him.

Recall 

At least 15 people were killed and dozens injuredwhen a pickup truck driver drove into a crowd on Bourbon Street in New Orleans on New Year's Eve. Authorities are investigating whether there is a possible link between the attack in New Orleans and the explosion of a Tesla Cybertruck near the Trump Hotel in Las Vegas.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

Contact us about advertising