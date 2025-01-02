Abandoned baby found in a bag near Kyiv: police search for mother

In the Kyiv region, a woman left her newborn child in a bag on the street, and law enforcement officers are looking for her, UNN reports, citing the police of the Kyiv region.

Today, on January 2, a newborn boy was found on a street in Bohuslav near a private house. The child was immediately taken to a medical facility, where doctors are currently examining his health.

Law enforcement officers are establishing the circumstances of the incident and searching for the baby's parents.

In addition, the police are appealing to citizens: if you know any information about the incident or possible witnesses, please call the special line "102" or the nearest police station.