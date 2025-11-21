"We remember Volyn": UEFA fined Polish "Legia" for fan provocations at the match against "Shakhtar"

$42.150.06
48.520.22
ukenru
07:13 PM • 1414 views
Ukraine will have to give up part of its territories - Trump
04:45 PM • 9962 views
Ukraine, USA, and Europe will work at the advisor level to make the path to peace viable: Zelenskyy revealed details of an hour-long conversation with Vance
04:23 PM • 14762 views
In Ukraine, power outage schedules will be in effect on November 22: how many queues will be without electricity
04:14 PM • 14704 views
Trump announces 'deadline' for Ukraine to accept peace plan
Exclusive
04:05 PM • 18569 views
There are doubts that Russia will sign it: experts assessed the US "peace plan"
02:48 PM • 15031 views
Ukraine may face a very difficult choice: loss of dignity or the risk of losing a key partner - ZelenskyyVideo
November 21, 01:06 PM • 16664 views
US issues ultimatum to Ukraine on peace plan: threat of arms and intelligence supply cut-off - Reuters
November 21, 12:43 PM • 16501 views
Cyclone to bring snow and black ice to the west, temperature contrasts across Ukraine - meteorologist
November 21, 11:38 AM • 32603 views
"Death for big money": stories of clients of the scandalous Odesa clinic OdrexPhotoVideo
November 21, 10:22 AM • 20435 views
NABU commented on reports of the interrogation of former Justice Minister Halushchenko
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
0m/s
100%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Daughter shared a touching confession about Bruce Willis's struggle with dementiaVideoNovember 21, 09:58 AM • 28726 views
Gave birth to a child and left it near a dumpster: police launched an investigation into a 15-year-old resident of ZhytomyrNovember 21, 11:09 AM • 9038 views
"From words to deeds": Kravchenko reported on the exposure, within the framework of international cooperation, of a scheme by fraudsters to profit from EU citizens by up to $250,000VideoNovember 21, 11:25 AM • 11335 views
The plan must ensure a dignified peace: Zelenskyy spoke about the agreement with the leaders of France, Britain, and GermanyNovember 21, 12:55 PM • 15451 views
Crispy and juicy chebureks: top 5 best recipesPhoto05:13 PM • 10381 views
Publications
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekendVideo06:00 PM • 7168 views
Crispy and juicy chebureks: top 5 best recipesPhoto05:13 PM • 10396 views
There are doubts that Russia will sign it: experts assessed the US "peace plan"
Exclusive
04:05 PM • 18570 views
"Death for big money": stories of clients of the scandalous Odesa clinic OdrexPhotoVideoNovember 21, 11:38 AM • 32604 views
Gas prices in Europe and oil fall amid Trump's peace plan between Ukraine and RussiaNovember 21, 09:41 AM • 31861 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Keir Starmer
Ursula von der Leyen
Bloggers
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
Germany
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekendVideo06:00 PM • 7168 views
Daughter shared a touching confession about Bruce Willis's struggle with dementiaVideoNovember 21, 09:58 AM • 28735 views
"Miss Universe" became a representative of Mexico after the scandalPhotoVideoNovember 21, 06:32 AM • 44304 views
Meghan Markle appeared on the cover of Harper's BazaarPhotoVideoNovember 20, 02:45 PM • 46526 views
Golden toilet "America" sold at Sotheby's auction for $12 millionNovember 19, 11:28 PM • 60059 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Financial Times
Film
Mushrooms

"We remember Volyn": UEFA fined Polish "Legia" for fan provocations at the match against "Shakhtar"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 886 views

UEFA fined Polish "Legia" 25,000 euros for a banner about the Volyn tragedy and offensive chants by fans during the Conference League match against "Shakhtar". Ukrainian Ambassador to Poland Vasyl Bodnar condemned the provocations of Polish fans.

"We remember Volyn": UEFA fined Polish "Legia" for fan provocations at the match against "Shakhtar"

UEFA fined Polish "Legia" 25,000 euros for fan provocations during the 2nd round match of the Conference League against "Shakhtar", when fans of the Polish club brought a banner about the Volyn tragedy with the inscription "We remember Volyn" to the stadium and shouted insults against the UPA, Stepan Bandera, and Donetsk. This is reported by Gol24, according to UNN.

Warsaw "Legia" was fined for the Conference League match against "Shakhtar" (Donetsk) which took place at the "Wisla" stadium (Krakow) 

- the publication writes.

It is noted that "Legia" must pay 25,000 euros for banners that "do not correspond to the spirit of a sporting event".

Addition

During the second round match of the Conference League between Donetsk "Shakhtar" and Warsaw "Legia", in which the "miners" lost in the last seconds, "Legia" ultras tried to bring a banner about the Volyn tragedy with the inscription "We remember Volyn" to the stadium stands.

During the match, "Legia" fans shouted: "F*** the UPA and Bandera", as well as "Shakhtar from Donetsk - an old Soviet whore".

The Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland, Vasyl Bodnar, stated that the provocations of Polish fans during the second round match of the Conference League between Donetsk "Shakhtar" and Warsaw "Legia" have nothing to do with a sporting event or team support, and therefore it is difficult to understand the motives of such a provocation.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Sports
FC Shakhtar Donetsk
UEFA
Kraków
Ukraine
Donetsk
Poland