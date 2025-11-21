"We remember Volyn": UEFA fined Polish "Legia" for fan provocations at the match against "Shakhtar"

UEFA fined Polish "Legia" 25,000 euros for fan provocations during the 2nd round match of the Conference League against "Shakhtar", when fans of the Polish club brought a banner about the Volyn tragedy with the inscription "We remember Volyn" to the stadium and shouted insults against the UPA, Stepan Bandera, and Donetsk. This is reported by Gol24, according to UNN.

Warsaw "Legia" was fined for the Conference League match against "Shakhtar" (Donetsk) which took place at the "Wisla" stadium (Krakow) - the publication writes.

It is noted that "Legia" must pay 25,000 euros for banners that "do not correspond to the spirit of a sporting event".

Addition

During the second round match of the Conference League between Donetsk "Shakhtar" and Warsaw "Legia", in which the "miners" lost in the last seconds, "Legia" ultras tried to bring a banner about the Volyn tragedy with the inscription "We remember Volyn" to the stadium stands.

During the match, "Legia" fans shouted: "F*** the UPA and Bandera", as well as "Shakhtar from Donetsk - an old Soviet whore".

The Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland, Vasyl Bodnar, stated that the provocations of Polish fans during the second round match of the Conference League between Donetsk "Shakhtar" and Warsaw "Legia" have nothing to do with a sporting event or team support, and therefore it is difficult to understand the motives of such a provocation.