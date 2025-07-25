The prosecutor's office of the Polish city of Krakow has launched an investigation against its own compatriot, who is fighting against Ukraine as part of the Russian occupation army. This was reported by UNN with reference to RMF24.

Details

According to the investigation, it is about a former Polish soldier and TikToker who runs the PolaknaDonbasie profile. He is suspected of cooperating with Russian intelligence and spreading disinformation on social networks in the interests of the Russian Federation.

The first video on his TikTok page appeared on April 14 – since then, he has been actively maintaining the page and gaining more subscribers. The mercenary claims to be participating in battles on the front line between Zaporizhzhia and Donbas.

At the same time, according to media reports, he is probably located near the settlement of Velyka Novosilka, Donetsk region.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported on the liquidation in Mali of Ihor Nesterov, a Wagner PMC mercenary and former coach of Russian boxer Oleksandr Povetkin.