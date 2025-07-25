$41.770.01
Trump does not rule out a trilateral meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin
03:49 PM • 2882 views
Trump does not rule out a trilateral meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin
02:49 PM • 28778 views
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?
02:30 PM • 15440 views
Electricity tariffs for the population will remain unchanged despite the increase in price caps - NEURC
Exclusive
02:19 PM • 18505 views
Lending does not mean giving away: a financial guide for the kind-hearted
Exclusive
01:59 PM • 35978 views
Engineers create, and presidents sell. Representatives of the aircraft industry warn about the risks of a systemic crisis
11:31 AM • 27073 views
Death of MP Yaroslav Rushchyshyn in a car accident: proceedings opened
July 25, 10:08 AM • 46085 views
Zelenskyy approved the extension of martial law and mobilization
Exclusive
July 25, 09:34 AM • 48534 views
Ukrainians can expect cheaper food in August: economist reveals reasons
July 25, 09:03 AM • 90311 views
Rada to convene on July 31 to consider the NABU and SAPO bill - Stefanchuk
July 25, 08:28 AM • 48705 views
Trump's first Patriot air defense system battery has already arrived in Ukraine - The Telegraph
Fights for Russia and spreads disinformation about Ukraine: Krakow prosecutor's office launches investigation into Pole

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1290 views

The Krakow prosecutor's office is investigating the case of a former Polish soldier who is fighting against Ukraine as part of the Russian army. He is suspected of cooperating with Russian intelligence and spreading disinformation.

Fights for Russia and spreads disinformation about Ukraine: Krakow prosecutor's office launches investigation into Pole

The prosecutor's office of the Polish city of Krakow has launched an investigation against its own compatriot, who is fighting against Ukraine as part of the Russian occupation army. This was reported by UNN with reference to RMF24.

Details

According to the investigation, it is about a former Polish soldier and TikToker who runs the PolaknaDonbasie profile. He is suspected of cooperating with Russian intelligence and spreading disinformation on social networks in the interests of the Russian Federation.

The first video on his TikTok page appeared on April 14 – since then, he has been actively maintaining the page and gaining more subscribers. The mercenary claims to be participating in battles on the front line between Zaporizhzhia and Donbas.

At the same time, according to media reports, he is probably located near the settlement of Velyka Novosilka, Donetsk region.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported on the liquidation in Mali of Ihor Nesterov, a Wagner PMC mercenary and former coach of Russian boxer Oleksandr Povetkin.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

WarCrimes and emergenciesNews of the World
Donetsk Oblast
TikTok
Kraków
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia
