Kraków Theater Moves Ukrainian Flag From Building's Facade Indoors After Threats

Kyiv • UNN

 • 246 views

The Juliusz Słowacki Theatre in Krakow moved the Ukrainian flag from the building's facade indoors due to threats. The theater's director, Krzysztof Głuchowski, stated that the theater will continue to support Ukraine, despite the change in the flag's location.

Kraków Theater Moves Ukrainian Flag From Building's Facade Indoors After Threats

The Juliusz Słowacki Theatre in Krakow was forced to remove the Ukrainian flag from the building's facade and move it inside due to an increase in threats. Krzysztof Głuchowski, the theatre's director, wrote about this on Facebook, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the decision was made due to intensified attacks on the theatre, including threats that jeopardized the safety of employees, their health, lives, and the integrity of property.

The flag of Ukraine had been hanging on the theatre building since February 2022, from the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion. It became a symbol of solidarity of the Polish people with Ukrainians, who "are shedding blood and lives for freedom and independence – also for Poland and all of free Europe."

We are only a theatre, we cannot defend ourselves against brutal force alone. Therefore, we must submit to it, despite living in a free country that also calls itself an ally of Ukraine

- the director stated.

Krzysztof Głuchowski emphasized that the theatre will not stop supporting Ukraine, despite the change in the flag's location.

He also called the demands to remove the flag an attack on the theatre, on freedom, on solidarity, and on the values that should unite Polish society.

I feel pain, sadness, and shame that I am forced to move this flag. To move, not to remove. It will continue to hang inside the building, and our theatre will never cease to be a place of solidarity, freedom, openness, and sensitivity to the weaker and needy

- the director concluded.

Reminder

In May, in Poland, during a rally by far-right Member of the European Parliament and presidential candidate Grzegorz Braun, the Ukrainian flag was torn down – it had been hanging on the city hall building in one of the cities.

