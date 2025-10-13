$41.600.10
Ukraine announced its squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifier against Azerbaijan

Kyiv • UNN

 • 754 views

Today, October 13, Ukraine will play against Azerbaijan in Krakow at the "Cracovia" stadium. The match of the 4th round of the group stage of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers will start at 21:45 Kyiv time.

Ukraine announced its squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifier against Azerbaijan

The Ukrainian national team announced its squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying match against Azerbaijan, the UAF reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

Today, October 13, in Krakow, at the "Cracovia" stadium, the 4th round match of the group stage of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in Quartet D, Ukraine — Azerbaijan, will take place (kick-off — at 21:45 Kyiv time). 

Ukraine national team squad for the match against Azerbaijan (by numbers)

1. Georgiy Bushchan, 2. Yukhym Konoplya, 3. Bohdan Mykhailichenko, 4. Oleksandr Svatok, 5. Valeriy Bondar, 6. Volodymyr Brazhko, 7. Vladyslav Vanat, 8. Ruslan Malinovskyi, 9. Oleksiy Hutsulyak, 10. Mykola Shaparenko, 11. Artem Dovbyk, 12. Anatoliy Trubin, 13. Illia Zabarnyi, 14. Oleksandr Nazarenko, 15. Oleh Ocheretko, 16. Vitaliy Mykolenko, 17. Artem Bondarenko, 18. Yehor Yarmoliuk, 19. Nazar Voloshyn, 20. Vladyslav Veleten, 21. Ivan Kaliuzhnyi, 22. Mykola Matviyenko, 23. Dmytro Riznyk.

"The guys understood who we were playing for": Rebrov commented on the victory of the Ukrainian national team over Iceland in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers

Julia Shramko

Sports
Kraków
Azerbaijan
Ukraine