"The guys understood who we were playing for": Rebrov commented on the victory of the Ukrainian national team over Iceland in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1708 views

Serhiy Rebrov, after the victory over Iceland, stated that all matches of the Ukrainian national team in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers are very difficult due to a large number of injured players. He noted the team's dedication and the importance of the fight, as well as the support of Ukrainian fans.

"The guys understood who we were playing for": Rebrov commented on the victory of the Ukrainian national team over Iceland in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers

All matches of the Ukrainian national football team in the qualification for the 2026 World Cup are very difficult. This was stated by the coach of the "blue-yellows" Serhiy Rebrov after the away victory over Iceland, reports UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Association of Football (UAF).

Details

According to him, before each training camp there are many injured players.

But I am grateful, today the guys understood who we were playing for and gave their all on the field. It is always very difficult to play against Iceland. I have watched many of their matches. Especially at home, they play very powerfully, they fight a lot. And today it was very important to win this fight. We need to look at the statistics, but I believe that the players really gave their all.

- Rebrov emphasized.

He noted that after the score became 3:3, his players did not try to keep this result, but went forward and did everything to win.

You see, we have a young team. Many young players who really deserve to be called up to the national team. Not because there are injured players. When they come to the national team camp, I really see their great desire. ... And today I was confident in the players who came on as substitutes. They really added to the game. After the substitutions, there was more intensity from our side.

- added the head coach of the Ukrainians.

He also noted the support of the Ukrainian fan sector at this match.

"Great. We are very grateful. We felt the support, even when the score was 3:3, everyone supported us and it was pleasant. Wherever we play, there is always support from Ukrainians. But we really hope that we will return home and play for our fans in Ukraine," Rebrov summarized.

Recall

The Ukrainian national football team won its first victory in the qualification for the 2026 World Cup. In a dramatic match of the third round of Group D, Serhiy Rebrov's team defeated Iceland away - 5:3.

Thus, at the equator of the qualification, Ukraine with 4 points takes second place in the group, ahead of the Icelanders by 1 point. The leaders with the maximum number of points are the French, Azerbaijan remains the outsider. It is against this team that the "blue-yellows" will play in the next round on Monday, October 13.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

