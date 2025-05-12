Arson of a shopping center in Warsaw: suspects have been charged, Russian involvement is not ruled out

$41.550.04
46.750.13
ukenru
In Kyiv, in addition to hepatitis A, there is an outbreak of measles: what is known
Exclusive
11:05 AM • 4736 views

In Kyiv, in addition to hepatitis A, there is an outbreak of measles: what is known

08:59 AM • 13627 views

EU will additionally allocate 900 million euros for weapons to Ukraine from the revenues of Russian assets

Exclusive
08:49 AM • 19168 views

Expert Kozachenko on agricultural science: leadership in selection is maintained, but there are risks

08:13 AM • 37816 views

Eurovision 2025: where to watch and how to vote on the eve of the contest

Exclusive
06:50 AM • 27697 views

Legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine: what Ukrainians think about this initiative

Exclusive
06:38 AM • 33002 views

71st anniversary of Ukraine's membership in UNESCO: how many Ukrainian sites are under the organization's enhanced protection

Exclusive
May 12, 05:40 AM • 56513 views

A week of transformations, emotional depth and unexpected changes: astrological forecast for May 12–18

May 12, 03:50 AM • 32220 views

Britain convenes European foreign ministers to discuss support for Ukraine

May 11, 05:14 PM • 47867 views

We expect a ceasefire and I will personally wait for Putin in Turkey - Zelenskyy

May 11, 05:32 AM • 69421 views

Trump made a statement after Putin refused to start a ceasefire on May 12: details

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
3.2m/s
33%
748mm
Popular news

55 out of 108 enemy drones were shot down overnight over Ukraine

May 12, 05:48 AM • 34895 views

Britain will present new sanctions against the Russian Federation at a meeting of European ministers

06:36 AM • 10483 views

Johnny Depp's ex became a mother for the second time: the actress gave birth to twins

06:53 AM • 25621 views

10 years of impunity and the decline of the anti-corruption flagship: what the first "annual" audit of NABU showed

07:00 AM • 47417 views

Britain plans to join EU forces under new security pact - The Times

07:26 AM • 17075 views
Publications

Eurovision 2025: where to watch and how to vote on the eve of the contest

08:13 AM • 37816 views

10 years of impunity and the decline of the anti-corruption flagship: what the first "annual" audit of NABU showed

07:00 AM • 47794 views

A week of transformations, emotional depth and unexpected changes: astrological forecast for May 12–18
Exclusive

May 12, 05:40 AM • 56513 views

What to eat in May: seasonal products and simple recipes

May 10, 06:30 AM • 80411 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Exclusive

May 9, 11:02 AM • 187463 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

David Lammy

Kaya Kallas

Emmanuel Macron

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Johnny Depp's ex became a mother for the second time: the actress gave birth to twins

06:53 AM • 25910 views

Lily Collins returns to filming "Emily in Paris" with her newborn daughter

May 11, 12:16 PM • 28509 views

The fifth chick has hatched from the star storks Hrytsyk and Odarka

May 10, 11:35 AM • 35940 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 06:26 PM • 116847 views

Felled the legendary "Robin Hood" tree in Britain: court finds two men guilty

May 9, 03:40 PM • 64743 views
Actual

Boeing 747

Cryptocurrency

Euro

Shahed-136

Kalibr (missile family)

Arson of a shopping center in Warsaw: suspects have been charged, Russian involvement is not ruled out

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2378 views

Poland has accused two Ukrainians of setting fire to the Marywilska 44 shopping center, suspecting them of collaborating with Russia. Also, the authorities are closing the Russian consulate in Krakow due to possible involvement in the incident, and the Russian ambassador has been summoned to the Polish Foreign Ministry.

Arson of a shopping center in Warsaw: suspects have been charged, Russian involvement is not ruled out

The Polish prosecutor's office has charged two Ukrainian citizens who may have been involved in the arson of the Marywilska 44 shopping center in Warsaw. At the same time, law enforcement officers do not rule out a Russian connection, and the Polish authorities have announced the closure of the Russian consulate in Krakow. This was reported by RMF, reports UNN.

Details

According to Polish media, the prosecutor's office has charged two Ukrainian citizens who allegedly cooperated with the Russian special services. The first was to film the fire in the hangar and the extinguishing operation, and then send these materials to Russia.

He is currently under arrest in Lithuania. The other suspect is hiding in Russia and has been put on the international wanted list.

At the same time, as adds RMF, Russian Ambassador to Warsaw Sergey Andreyev was invited to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland, where he is to be handed a note withdrawing consent to the operation of the consulate in Krakow.

In addition, according to Russian Telegram channels and "media", the Russian Consulate General may be closed within 30 days, the exact date is unknown.

Let us remind you

On May 12, 2024, early in the morning, the Marywilska 44 shopping center caught fire in Warsaw. By the time firefighters arrived, almost the entire building of the hall was engulfed in flames. The roof of the complex also partially collapsed.

Later, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that the fire at the Marywilska 44 shopping center was arson ordered by the Russian special services.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
Kraków
Warsaw
Lithuania
Donald Tusk
Ukraine
Poland
Brent
$66.08
Bitcoin
$104,525.80
S&P 500
$5,664.27
Tesla
$297.16
Газ TTF
$35.41
Золото
$3,211.59
Ethereum
$2,559.77