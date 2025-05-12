Arson of a shopping center in Warsaw: suspects have been charged, Russian involvement is not ruled out

The Polish prosecutor's office has charged two Ukrainian citizens who may have been involved in the arson of the Marywilska 44 shopping center in Warsaw. At the same time, law enforcement officers do not rule out a Russian connection, and the Polish authorities have announced the closure of the Russian consulate in Krakow. This was reported by RMF, reports UNN.

Details

According to Polish media, the prosecutor's office has charged two Ukrainian citizens who allegedly cooperated with the Russian special services. The first was to film the fire in the hangar and the extinguishing operation, and then send these materials to Russia.

He is currently under arrest in Lithuania. The other suspect is hiding in Russia and has been put on the international wanted list.

At the same time, as adds RMF, Russian Ambassador to Warsaw Sergey Andreyev was invited to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland, where he is to be handed a note withdrawing consent to the operation of the consulate in Krakow.

In addition, according to Russian Telegram channels and "media", the Russian Consulate General may be closed within 30 days, the exact date is unknown.

Let us remind you

On May 12, 2024, early in the morning, the Marywilska 44 shopping center caught fire in Warsaw. By the time firefighters arrived, almost the entire building of the hall was engulfed in flames. The roof of the complex also partially collapsed.

Later, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that the fire at the Marywilska 44 shopping center was arson ordered by the Russian special services.