"Unable to play with optimal squad": Rebrov commented on Ukraine's victory over Azerbaijan

The head coach of the Ukrainian national football team, Serhiy Rebrov, commented on his team's victory in the 2026 World Cup qualification match against Azerbaijan. This was reported by UNN.

Details

In particular, Rebrov noted that he was satisfied with the result achieved by his players, while pointing out the personnel shortage in the country's main team.

We are unable to play with an optimal squad. Five attacking players are injured - key players who cannot participate. Many injuries. But the players who came did a lot for the victory. Very important three points that we deserved. - said the coach.

He also promised that the Ukrainian national team would fight for the maximum result in the two final matches of the group stage.

"We must be in optimal shape to compete with the French team. We always play to win, so in matches of this level, anything is possible, we will fight," Rebrov summarized.

Recall

The day before, the Ukrainian national football team won its second consecutive victory in the 2026 World Cup qualification, beating Azerbaijan 2-1 in Krakow. Ukraine is in second place in Group D, three points behind France.

