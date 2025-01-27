Zelenskyy discusses development of defense production with the President of the European Council

In Krakow, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with European Council President Antonio Costa the development of Ukrainian defense production and increased sanctions pressure on Russia, UNN reports.

I met with President of the European Council Antonio Costa in Krakow. Among our main topics was the strengthening of sanctions pressure on Russia, the 16th package of sanctions. We appreciate today's decision by the EU to extend sanctions against Russia for another six months, - Zelensky said.

Zelenskyy emphasized that it is important to continue to put pressure on Putin, and sanctions are one of the really strong tools.

We also discussed defense assistance to our country, the development of our defense production, and the importance of new initiatives to supply ammunition. All this will strengthen Ukraine's position to achieve a just and lasting peace, - Zelensky said.

NATO countries should increase their weapons stockpiles faster, said European Commissioner for Defense Andrius Kubilius, promising that the EU will support this goal with money.

The EU Council has officially extended economic sanctions against Russia for another 6 months - until July 31, 2025.