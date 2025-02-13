Zelensky wants to strengthen the Air Force and initiated a new appointment: what is known

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has instructed the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi to consider the appointment of the Chief of Aviation of the Air Force Command Serhiy Holubtsov as Deputy Commander of the Air Force. Zelensky said this in an evening address, UNN reports.

I have just spoken with Chief Commander Syrsky, and we need to strengthen our Air Force, specifically the aviation component - our military aviation. I have instructed the Chief of Staff to talk to Brigadier General Serhiy Holubtsov and report on the possibility of appropriate personnel changes in the Air Force and to consider the appointment of Brigadier General Holubtsov as Deputy Commander of the Air Force - Zelensky said.

Addendum

Serhiy Holubtsov is a Ukrainian military commander, Brigadier General, and since 2023, Chief of Aviation of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In 2011-2015, he served as the commander of the 114th Tactical Aviation Brigade.

Recall

In August last year, Lieutenant General Anatoliy Mykolayovych Kryvonozhko was elected as the acting commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Prior to that, Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree dismissing Mykola Oleshchuk from the post of commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.