Air defense is operating in Zaporizhia, it can be noisy - RMA
Kyiv • UNN
The head of Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov reported on the work of air defense in the region. The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports UAVs in the north of Zaporizhzhia region, UNN reports.
It may be loud because the air defense system is operating. Stay safe until the alarm goes off
The Air Force reported that the UAV is in the north of Zaporizhzhia region, heading northwest.
Recall
An explosion occurred in Odesa amid a ballistic threat.