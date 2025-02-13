Air defense is operating in Zaporizhia, it can be noisy - RMA

The head of Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov reported on the work of air defense in the region. The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports UAVs in the north of Zaporizhzhia region, UNN reports.

It may be loud because the air defense system is operating. Stay safe until the alarm goes off - Fedorov said.

The Air Force reported that the UAV is in the north of Zaporizhzhia region, heading northwest.

Recall

An explosion occurred in Odesa amid a ballistic threat.