Pro-Palestinian activists disrupted the book presentation of Polish Foreign Minister Sikorski

$42.400.03
48.950.03
ukenru
November 26, 03:50 PM • 16745 views
If we want to prevent further war, Russia's army should be limited - Kallas
November 26, 03:49 PM • 27958 views
Odrex "sheds its skin": how an Odesa clinic re-registers its business in an attempt to escape responsibilityPhoto
November 26, 03:41 PM • 16825 views
Trump's peace plan is an attempt to create a mechanism to end the war - Podolyak
November 26, 03:07 PM • 17321 views
Ukrainian Air Force shows Mirage 2000 fighter jet in actionVideo
November 26, 03:02 PM • 12429 views
Moldovan Foreign Ministry hands protest note to Russian ambassador: Russian drone brought to ministry buildingVideo
November 26, 02:47 PM • 8464 views
Scientists may have finally "seen" dark matter for the first time: new researchPhoto
November 26, 02:38 PM • 6516 views
Russia is not ready to make new concessions, including in the context of the "SVO" in negotiations on Ukraine - Russian Foreign MinistryVideo
Exclusive
November 26, 02:29 PM • 9146 views
The Ministry of Health has the right to inspect the Odrex clinic: a lawyer explained why the patient's death is sufficient grounds for an unscheduled inspection
November 26, 02:17 PM • 22829 views
2026 World Cup for the first time in three countries: what is known about the venues, format, and Ukraine's chancesPhotoVideo
November 26, 01:23 PM • 25281 views
Fire has no chance: Ukrainian company XENA sets a record in firefightingPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+11°
2.2m/s
94%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
On Thursday, November 27, electricity consumption restrictions will be in effect throughout Ukraine – UkrenergoNovember 26, 04:49 PM • 11964 views
Ukraine returned three more children from Russian occupationNovember 26, 05:59 PM • 2872 views
Massive fire in Hong Kong claims 36 lives, 279 missingPhotoVideoNovember 26, 06:02 PM • 3986 views
South Korea conducts first private rocket launch: country enters new phase of space raceNovember 26, 06:14 PM • 3590 views
Tokyo loses title of world's most populous metropolis: which city leadsNovember 26, 06:17 PM • 4730 views
Publications
Deep crisis in anti-corruption infrastructure. Why the Mindich case did not resolve questions about NABU and SAPO, but only intensified themNovember 26, 04:04 PM • 16635 views
Odrex "sheds its skin": how an Odesa clinic re-registers its business in an attempt to escape responsibilityPhotoNovember 26, 03:49 PM • 27952 views
2026 World Cup for the first time in three countries: what is known about the venues, format, and Ukraine's chancesPhotoVideoNovember 26, 02:17 PM • 22828 views
What to do in the garden in December: tips for those who don't rest in winterPhotoNovember 26, 01:53 PM • 22835 views
Fire has no chance: Ukrainian company XENA sets a record in firefightingPhotoNovember 26, 01:23 PM • 25281 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Xi Jinping
Marco Rubio
Steve Witkoff
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Washington, D.C.
Geneva
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 33196 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 67729 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 84570 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 84603 views
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 91306 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Boeing Starliner
Film
The Guardian

Pro-Palestinian activists disrupted the book presentation of Polish Foreign Minister Sikorski

Kyiv • UNN

 • 636 views

The presentation of the book by Poland's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Radosław Sikorski, in Krakow was disrupted by pro-Palestinian activists. The politician was forced to leave the event accompanied by security guards, and one of the activists attempted to attack him.

Pro-Palestinian activists disrupted the book presentation of Polish Foreign Minister Sikorski

Pro-Palestinian activists disrupted the book presentation of Poland's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Radosław Sikorski, in Krakow. This was reported by Gazeta Wyborcza, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the main part of the presentation passed without incident, but when Sikorski began signing copies of the book, pro-Palestinian activists appeared among those present.

"Poland is participating in genocide! Aren't you ashamed?"

- they shouted.

It is indicated that the politician was forced to leave the event accompanied by security guards. One of the activists lunged at Sikorski as he was getting into his car, but was stopped by the police.

Context

In early November, Sikorski's speech at the University of Warsaw was also interrupted by two female students who accused the Polish authorities of supporting genocide in the Gaza Strip.

The politician himself then noted that he had repeatedly condemned Israel's excessive use of force in Gaza and illegal settlements in the West Bank.

Recall

In Poland, they reacted to the bombing of a double-track railway, which is linked to the activities of Russian special services. Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski announced at a conference in the Sejm the closure of the Russian consulate in Gdańsk.

Ukraine could become an EU member in the early 2030s - Sikorski15.11.25, 17:01 • 5962 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the World
Gdańsk
Israel
Radosław Sikorski
Kraków
Warsaw
Gaza Strip
Poland