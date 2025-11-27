Pro-Palestinian activists disrupted the book presentation of Polish Foreign Minister Sikorski

Pro-Palestinian activists disrupted the book presentation of Poland's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Radosław Sikorski, in Krakow. This was reported by Gazeta Wyborcza, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the main part of the presentation passed without incident, but when Sikorski began signing copies of the book, pro-Palestinian activists appeared among those present.

"Poland is participating in genocide! Aren't you ashamed?" - they shouted.

It is indicated that the politician was forced to leave the event accompanied by security guards. One of the activists lunged at Sikorski as he was getting into his car, but was stopped by the police.

Context

In early November, Sikorski's speech at the University of Warsaw was also interrupted by two female students who accused the Polish authorities of supporting genocide in the Gaza Strip.

The politician himself then noted that he had repeatedly condemned Israel's excessive use of force in Gaza and illegal settlements in the West Bank.

Recall

