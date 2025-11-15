Ukraine could become an EU member in the early 2030s - Sikorski

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski stated that Ukraine's accession to the European Union is possible in the early 2030s if the country tackles corruption and adheres to procedures. This was reported by Polsat News, writes UNN.

Although Hungary is blocking progress in this matter, Ukraine already has candidate status - Sikorski emphasized.

According to him, adherence to transparency and compliance with all necessary procedures are important for EU accession.

If Ukraine tolerates corruption, it will not join the European Union. The EU demands honesty and adherence to procedures - he explained.

Sikorski also assessed the course of the war in Ukraine. In his opinion, Russian President Vladimir Putin will not last another three years, especially given the support for Ukraine from Western countries, including funds from frozen Russian assets.

Ukraine is now producing about half of its drones and missiles domestically. Putin did not achieve what he wanted; we thought he had the second army in the world, but he has been fighting in Donbas for 10 years. I would not call that a victory - the minister concluded.

