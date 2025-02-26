Poland adapts all civilian airports to military needs

Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysh said that the country should adapt civilian airports for military use. This was reported by PAP, according to UNN.

More airports are needed to serve both purposes. Each airport should be somehow adapted and adjusted to the possibility of cooperation and work with the military, - said the head of the Defense Ministry.

He also noted that some Polish airports are civil-military airports, of which the best example is Krakow-Balice Airport, which has an air base and a civilian airport. Part of Chopin Airport in Warsaw is also a military port.

Kosyniak-Kamysh also emphasized the importance of the Rzeszow-Jasenka airport, through which “support for Ukraine passes.

According to the publication, the Defense Ministry is currently negotiating with the Ministry of Infrastructure and Development on other civilian airports, which number 15, “twice as many as military ones.

Rzeszów Airport is expanding, Krakow Airport is in the process of preparations, Katowice and Wroclaw airports are building a cargo hub, a railway line and fuel reserves, and Szczecin Airport is planning to develop a dual-purpose facility to increase passenger air traffic and respond to hazards or natural disasters. The military unit can accommodate transportation and cargo hubs, evacuation points, and aid stations.

