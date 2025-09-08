US updates non-immigrant visa rules: what has changed for Ukrainians

The United States of America has introduced new rules for non-immigrant visa processing: from now on, documents can only be submitted in the country of citizenship or permanent residence. This is reported by UNN with reference to the website of the Bureau of Consular Affairs of the US Department of State.

Details

According to the new list, two application points have been designated for Ukrainians - Krakow and Warsaw. Kyiv is not on the list.

The State Department also added that:

existing interview appointments will usually not be canceled;

applicants must confirm residence in the country where the application is submitted;

applying in another country may complicate obtaining a visa.

Recall

The US Department of State is proposing a 12-month pilot program that will require business and tourist visa applicants from certain countries to post a cash bond of up to $15,000. This applies to countries with high overstay rates or weak internal document security controls.

The Trump administration is considering expanding the list of countries whose citizens will be banned from entering the US. The reasons are problems with document security and migration cooperation.

Fingerprints and the fight against illegal migration: everything you need to know about the new EU entry rules