Yuriy Vernydub and his staff left "Kryvbas"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 914 views

Head coach of "Kryvbas" Yuriy Vernydub and his staff left the team. In 2023/2024, the club took third place in the UPL under the leadership of Vernydub.

Yuriy Vernydub and his staff left "Kryvbas"

The head coach of Kryvyi Rih "Kryvbas" Yuriy Vernydub and his coaching staff have left the team. This is stated in the club's statement, reports UNN.

Details

Thank you, coaching staff. Together with head coach Yuriy Vernydub, his coaching staff is leaving our club. This is Dmytro Kara-Mustafa (coach), Igor Fokin (physical training coach), Vitaliy Vernydub (coach), Valeriy Mykhailenko (coach-analyst), Taras Grebenyuk (goalkeeping coach), Glib Truba (video analyst assistant) and Oleksiy Kara-Mustafa (video analyst assistant)

 - the club said.

Addition

In 2022, after the start of the full-scale invasion, Yuriy Vernydub, who at that time headed Tiraspol "Sheriff", left the post of head coach of the club and joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In June 2022, Vernydub was appointed head coach of "Kryvbas".

Under the leadership of Vernydub, "Kryvbas" took third place in the 2023/2024 season of the Ukrainian Premier League, which gave the Kryvyi Rih team a chance to break into the European Cups - the Conference League. However, in the 3rd round of the play-offs, Vernydub's team was eliminated on the sum of two matches against "Betis", which made it to the final of the Conference League.

First of all, I want to note that the club really wanted Yuriy Vernydub to stay. I don't want to call it a "project", because a project is something artificially created. And here, in fact, thanks to Yuriy Mykolayovych, in particular, and the large team that Volodymyr Bayenko mentioned, we created a real team. We really wanted Yuriy Vernydub to stay. There were proposals, and repeated ones, to extend the contract. But then another decision was made, which he himself announced - you heard it. On my own behalf and on behalf of all members of the large red and white "Kryvbas" family, I want to thank him for these three years. He brought bronze back to our city, brought a lot of bright, exciting emotions. For this, he is very grateful

 – said the vice-president of "Kryvbas" Artem Gagarin.

Journalist and commentator Viktor Vatsko reported that Vernydub may head Zhytomyr "Polissya", but recently UNN reported that former "Alexandria" coach Ruslan Rotan signed a contract with the "wolves".

Let us remind you

Former coach of Turkish "Eyupspor" Arda Turan headed Donetsk "Shakhtar". The contract with the "miners" is for two years.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

