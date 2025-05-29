Ruslan Rotan headed Zhytomyr's "Polissia": contract until 2028

Former coach of "Alexandria" Ruslan Rotan, whose resignation from the club was announced today, has headed Zhytomyr "Polissya". The contract with the club is valid until 2028. This is reported by the press service of "Polissya", reports UNN.

Football club "Polissya" announces the appointment of Ruslan Rotan as the head coach of the team. The 43-year-old specialist has signed a 3-year contract with the club - the statement reads.

The club emphasized that Rotan is one of the most promising and progressive coaches of Ukrainian football, who in his career headed the youth national team of Ukraine (U-21), with which he reached the semi-finals of the European Championship-2023.

It was under his leadership that the Ukrainian "youth team" for the first time in the history of independent Ukraine won a ticket to the football tournament of the Olympic Games. Later, he headed the Olympic team of Ukraine at the Summer Olympics in Paris. At the club level, Ruslan Petrovich achieved coaching success with FC "Alexandria", competing for the UPL championship with Kyiv "Dynamo". As a result, he won the historic silver championship for the "yellow and black - added in "Polissya".

Addition

On May 12, after a draw with Kyiv "Dynamo", "Polissya" announced that the club had terminated cooperation with the head coach of the first team, Imad Ashur, and his coaching staff.

"The events that took place today at the club became the subject of an internal analysis by the management. Based on its results, it was decided to terminate cooperation with the entire coaching staff of the first team," - stated in the club.

At the same time, the club also announced the suspension of the operational manager Ivan Trubochkin and the chief scout of the club Anatoliy Volkov from their duties.

"An internal investigation is underway within the club. Until the completion of the audit, these employees are temporarily suspended from any activity related to FC "Polissya" and the performance of their official duties," - was stated in the statement of the club.

Today UNN reported that the head coach of "Alexandria" Ruslan Rotan, who won silver medals of the Ukrainian Premier League with the team this season, has left the team.

Ruslan Rotan has left the position of head coach of "Oleksandria"

In the final round, "Polissya" thanks to a draw against "Kryvbas" (1:1) and the defeat of "Karpaty" to "Zorya" (3:1), was able to maintain the 4th place in the UPL, which allows to break into European cups.

"Polissya" is to start in the Conference League from the second qualifying round, the matches of which will be held on July 24 and 31. The draw is on June 18.

London's "Chelsea" thrashed "Betis" in the final of the 2024/25 Football Conference League

Let us remind

Former coach of Turkish "Eyupspor" Arda Turan has headed Donetsk "Shakhtar". The contract with the "miners" is for two years.