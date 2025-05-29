Ruslan Rotan headed Zhytomyr's "Polissia": contract until 2028

$41.590.09
How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features
May 29, 01:16 PM • 91511 views

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

May 29, 10:11 AM • 106518 views

Among citizens undergoing repeat military medical examinations, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi

May 29, 08:40 AM • 112492 views

New meeting in the "Ramstein" format will be held on June 4 - NATO

Exclusive
May 29, 08:12 AM • 104000 views

When gluten-free is not about fashion: what is celiac disease and how to live with it

May 29, 06:00 AM • 187869 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 28, 05:16 PM • 101209 views

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
May 28, 02:57 PM • 125761 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
May 28, 12:43 PM • 111263 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

May 28, 10:11 AM • 115993 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM • 102160 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

US court blocks Trump from ending program for accepting migrants from Ukraine

May 29, 09:45 AM • 16753 views

Porn scandal with OnlyFans video triggered resignation in Finnish politics

May 29, 09:56 AM • 54461 views

Venislavsky: Verkhovna Rada is considering the possibility of raising the age limit for men to travel abroad to 23-24 years

May 29, 10:49 AM • 36207 views

The commander of the 211th brigade covered up the torture of soldiers: the investigation is completed, the case is being transferred to court

02:26 PM • 21850 views

40 Tu-22M3s and 20% of the Tu-95MS aircraft available in the Russian Federation have been transferred to the "Olenya" base - media

04:43 PM • 27409 views
How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

May 29, 01:16 PM • 91487 views

May 29, 01:16 PM • 91487 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 29, 06:00 AM • 187832 views

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

May 28, 02:15 PM • 206663 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM • 282977 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 293264 views
"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

May 29, 07:36 AM • 106057 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

May 29, 06:22 AM • 98851 views

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

May 28, 01:39 PM • 112261 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

May 28, 08:54 AM • 170059 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 106388 views
Ruslan Rotan headed Zhytomyr's "Polissia": contract until 2028

Kyiv • UNN

 • 276 views

Former "Oleksandria" coach Ruslan Rotan signed a contract with "Polissia" until 2028. The club also terminated cooperation with the previous coach Imad Ashur.

Ruslan Rotan headed Zhytomyr's "Polissia": contract until 2028

Former coach of "Alexandria" Ruslan Rotan, whose resignation from the club was announced today, has headed Zhytomyr "Polissya". The contract with the club is valid until 2028. This is reported by the press service of "Polissya", reports UNN.

Football club "Polissya" announces the appointment of Ruslan Rotan as the head coach of the team. The 43-year-old specialist has signed a 3-year contract with the club 

- the statement reads.

The club emphasized that Rotan is one of the most promising and progressive coaches of Ukrainian football, who in his career headed the youth national team of Ukraine (U-21), with which he reached the semi-finals of the European Championship-2023.

It was under his leadership that the Ukrainian "youth team" for the first time in the history of independent Ukraine won a ticket to the football tournament of the Olympic Games. Later, he headed the Olympic team of Ukraine at the Summer Olympics in Paris. At the club level, Ruslan Petrovich achieved coaching success with FC "Alexandria", competing for the UPL championship with Kyiv "Dynamo". As a result, he won the historic silver championship for the "yellow and black 

- added in "Polissya".

Addition

On May 12, after a draw with Kyiv "Dynamo", "Polissya" announced that the club had terminated cooperation with the head coach of the first team, Imad Ashur, and his coaching staff.

"The events that took place today at the club became the subject of an internal analysis by the management. Based on its results, it was decided to terminate cooperation with the entire coaching staff of the first team," - stated in the club.

At the same time, the club also announced the suspension of the operational manager Ivan Trubochkin and the chief scout of the club Anatoliy Volkov from their duties.

"An internal investigation is underway within the club. Until the completion of the audit, these employees are temporarily suspended from any activity related to FC "Polissya" and the performance of their official duties," - was stated in the statement of the club.

Today UNN reported that the head coach of "Alexandria" Ruslan Rotan, who won silver medals of the Ukrainian Premier League with the team this season, has left the team.

Ruslan Rotan has left the position of head coach of "Oleksandria"

In the final round, "Polissya" thanks to a draw against "Kryvbas" (1:1) and the defeat of "Karpaty" to "Zorya" (3:1), was able to maintain the 4th place in the UPL, which allows to break into European cups.

"Polissya" is to start in the Conference League from the second qualifying round, the matches of which will be held on July 24 and 31. The draw is on June 18.

London's "Chelsea" thrashed "Betis" in the final of the 2024/25 Football Conference League29.05.25, 00:08 • 3060 views

Let us remind

Former coach of Turkish "Eyupspor" Arda Turan has headed Donetsk "Shakhtar". The contract with the "miners" is for two years.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

FC Shakhtar Donetsk
FC Dynamo Kyiv
Paris
Ukraine
