Ruslan Rotan has left the position of head coach of "Oleksandria"

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features
01:16 PM • 49399 views

May 29, 10:11 AM • 63319 views

Among citizens undergoing repeat military medical examinations, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi

May 29, 08:40 AM • 81076 views

New meeting in the "Ramstein" format will be held on June 4 - NATO

Exclusive
May 29, 08:12 AM • 73916 views

When gluten-free is not about fashion: what is celiac disease and how to live with it

May 29, 06:00 AM • 134098 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 28, 05:16 PM • 87869 views

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
May 28, 02:57 PM • 116867 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
May 28, 12:43 PM • 109405 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

May 28, 10:11 AM • 114264 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM • 101784 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Publications
Exclusives
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Hungry people stormed a UN warehouse in Gaza: there are dead - BBC

May 29, 07:16 AM • 24302 views

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

May 29, 07:36 AM • 80430 views

The embassy has denied information about the shortening of Zelenskyy's visit to Berlin due to the situation in Sumy region.

May 29, 07:57 AM • 39937 views

Porn scandal with OnlyFans video triggered resignation in Finnish politics

May 29, 09:56 AM • 27010 views

Venislavsky: Verkhovna Rada is considering the possibility of raising the age limit for men to travel abroad to 23-24 years

10:49 AM • 6536 views
01:16 PM • 49424 views

May 29, 06:00 AM • 134126 views

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

May 28, 02:15 PM • 179615 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM • 256378 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 266971 views
Andrii Sybiha

Lisovyi Oksen Vasyliovych

Vitali Klitschko

Friedrich Merz

Kaya Kallas

Kyiv

Kharkiv Oblast

Europe

Netherlands

Canada

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

May 29, 07:36 AM • 81471 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

May 29, 06:22 AM • 86993 views

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

May 28, 01:39 PM • 101260 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

May 28, 08:54 AM • 159996 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 97249 views
Facebook

DJI Mavic

MIM-104 Patriot

The Da Vinci surgical system

TikTok

Ruslan Rotan has left the position of head coach of "Oleksandria"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 216 views

Ruslan Rotan, who has been in charge of "Oleksandria" since 2023, is leaving the club. Under his leadership, the team won silver medals of the UPL for the first time in its history.

Ruslan Rotan has left the position of head coach of "Oleksandria"

The head coach of "Alexandria" Ruslan Rotan, who won silver medals of the Ukrainian Premier League with the team this season, is leaving the team. This is reported by the club's press service, reports UNN.

Ruslan Rotan leaves FC "Alexandria". Ruslan Petrovych headed FC "Alexandria" at the beginning of 2023. During this time, he demonstrated not only high professionalism, but also great dedication to the cause. Under his leadership, "Alexandria" went through a period of formation and adaptation to new challenges and gradual progress, and finally, the silver medals of the UPL championship became the crown of hard work 

- the club said in a statement.

Addition

Ruslan Rotan headed "Alexandria" in 2022 part-time. At that time, Rotan headed the youth national team of Ukraine. In the first season at the head of "Alexandria", the club took 6th place. In the next season, the club took 8th place, but already this season the club from Kirovohrad region was able to win the "silver" of the championship, ahead of "Shakhtar", and got the opportunity to break into European cups.

By the way, the "silver" of the UPL is the highest result of "Alexandria" in the history of the team. Before that, there was "bronze" in the 2018/2019 season.

After the dismissal of Ishad Amur from Zhytomyr "Polissya", there were rumors that Rotan could head the "wolves". There are also rumors on the Internet that Rotan may head the Azerbaijani "Sabah".

Recall

Former coach of Turkish "Eyupspor" Arda Turan headed Donetsk "Shakhtar". The contract with the "miners" is for two years.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Sports
Ukrainian Premier League
FC Shakhtar Donetsk
