Ruslan Rotan has left the position of head coach of "Oleksandria"

The head coach of "Alexandria" Ruslan Rotan, who won silver medals of the Ukrainian Premier League with the team this season, is leaving the team. This is reported by the club's press service, reports UNN.

Ruslan Rotan leaves FC "Alexandria". Ruslan Petrovych headed FC "Alexandria" at the beginning of 2023. During this time, he demonstrated not only high professionalism, but also great dedication to the cause. Under his leadership, "Alexandria" went through a period of formation and adaptation to new challenges and gradual progress, and finally, the silver medals of the UPL championship became the crown of hard work - the club said in a statement.

Addition

Ruslan Rotan headed "Alexandria" in 2022 part-time. At that time, Rotan headed the youth national team of Ukraine. In the first season at the head of "Alexandria", the club took 6th place. In the next season, the club took 8th place, but already this season the club from Kirovohrad region was able to win the "silver" of the championship, ahead of "Shakhtar", and got the opportunity to break into European cups.

By the way, the "silver" of the UPL is the highest result of "Alexandria" in the history of the team. Before that, there was "bronze" in the 2018/2019 season.

After the dismissal of Ishad Amur from Zhytomyr "Polissya", there were rumors that Rotan could head the "wolves". There are also rumors on the Internet that Rotan may head the Azerbaijani "Sabah".

Recall

Former coach of Turkish "Eyupspor" Arda Turan headed Donetsk "Shakhtar". The contract with the "miners" is for two years.