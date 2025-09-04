$41.370.01
Another loss before France in the World Cup qualifiers: Yaremchuk injured and will not play for the national team

Kyiv • UNN

 • 224 views

Forward Roman Yaremchuk will not play for the Ukrainian national team against France due to injury. Goalkeeper Andriy Lunin and defender Oleksandr Tymchyk are also out of the squad.

Another loss before France in the World Cup qualifiers: Yaremchuk injured and will not play for the national team

Forward of the Ukrainian national team and Greek "Olympiacos" Roman Yaremchuk was injured playing for his club and will not be able to help the national team in the game against France in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. This was announced by the head coach of the Ukrainian national team Serhiy Rebrov during a press conference, as reported by UNN.

Unfortunately, yes, Roman suffered an injury in the game for his team. He was very upset. We received all the scans showing the injury, and allowed him to receive treatment with his team.

- said Rebrov.

He added that not all players are in ideal shape for the match.

It's not the first time we've had many injuries. This always happens, but all the players who are with the national team are very seriously determined. Tomorrow, I am sure, we will put up a fight.

- added Rebrov.

Addition

Head coach of the Ukrainian national team Serhiy Rebrov has determined the list of players who will prepare for the opening matches of the 2026 World Cup qualifying tournament against France and Azerbaijan. For the first time, Dynamo Kyiv defender Taras Mykhavko and Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Oleh Ochereko have been called up to the national team.

Rebrov called Ocheredko and Mykhavko for World Cup 2026 qualification matches: national team squad announced26.08.25, 15:12 • 3034 views

However, goalkeeper Andriy Lunin will not be able to help in these matches, as he left the team's camp due to injury. He was replaced by Heorhiy Bushchan.

Right-back Oleksandr Tymchyk, who also suffered an injury, will also not be able to help. He will be replaced by Polissya defender Bohdan Mykhailichenko.

In addition, Rebrov recalled Dynamo Kyiv winger Nazar Voloshyn to the national team camp.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

