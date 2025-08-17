19-year-old Brazilian Lucas Ferreira moved to Shakhtar: what is known about the newcomer

19-year-old Brazilian midfielder Lucas Ferreira is moving to Shakhtar from Brazilian club São Paulo. This is reported by UNN with reference to the message on the official website of the Ukrainian club.

Details

It is noted that the contract with the player will be valid until June 30, 2030.

Lucas dos Santos Ferreira began his football career at the América-MG youth academy, from where he moved to the Flamengo academy in 2017, and then to Boavista. In 2021, he joined São Paulo, with whom he signed his first professional contract in March 2023.

As part of the youth team, he was the winner of the Brazilian U20 Cup (2024). In January 2025, together with the team, he won the São Paulo Youth Cup (Copinha), playing 9 matches in the tournament, in which he scored 3 goals and made 2 assists. - the message says.

Lucas Ferreira made his debut for the São Paulo first team on January 20, 2025, in a match against Botafogo. In total, he played 23 games at the professional level (5 in the Copa Libertadores, 13 in the Brazilian Championship, 2 in the Brazilian Cup, 3 in the Paulista) and scored 1 goal and 1 assist.

Recall

Recently, Shakhtar Donetsk received a new offer for Brazilian winger Kevin. London's Fulham, which had previously offered the "miners" 30 million euros plus bonuses for Kevin, sent an official request for 37 million euros plus bonuses.

"Shakhtar" lost to "Panathinaikos" in a penalty shootout and moved to the Conference League