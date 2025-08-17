$41.450.00
August 16, 01:32 PM • 33971 views
Before Zelenskyy's visit to Washington: leaders of the "coalition of the willing" to hold a video meeting tomorrow
August 16, 12:47 PM • 62996 views
We have successes in extremely difficult areas near Dobropillia and Pokrovsk: Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff
Exclusive
August 16, 10:46 AM • 47626 views
Trump-Putin Summit in Alaska: What Has Changed for Ukraine
August 16, 09:52 AM • 50780 views
European leaders made a statement after talking with Zelenskyy and Trump about the Alaska summit: what they said about territories and security guarantees
August 16, 08:59 AM • 48298 views
Zelenskyy to arrive at the White House on Monday, then a possible meeting with Putin - Trump
August 16, 07:28 AM • 47769 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a lengthy conversation with Trump about the results of the summit with Putin: heading to Washington on Monday
August 15, 11:06 PM • 243855 views
We could not find full understanding, there is no agreement yet: Trump on negotiations with Putin
August 15, 08:15 PM • 212352 views
Britain to deploy troops to Ukraine within a week of ceasefire - The Telegraph
August 15, 08:08 PM • 167202 views
Alaska Talks: US Considers Sanctions Against Russian Oil Giants to End War
August 15, 07:11 PM • 154607 views
Trump and Putin met in AlaskaPhoto
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

19-year-old Brazilian Lucas Ferreira moved to Shakhtar: what is known about the newcomer

Kyiv • UNN

 • 134 views

Donetsk Shakhtar signed 19-year-old Brazilian midfielder Lucas Ferreira. The contract with the player will be valid until June 30, 2030.

19-year-old Brazilian Lucas Ferreira moved to Shakhtar: what is known about the newcomer

19-year-old Brazilian midfielder Lucas Ferreira is moving to Shakhtar from Brazilian club São Paulo. This is reported by UNN with reference to the message on the official website of the Ukrainian club.

Details

It is noted that the contract with the player will be valid until June 30, 2030.

Lucas dos Santos Ferreira began his football career at the América-MG youth academy, from where he moved to the Flamengo academy in 2017, and then to Boavista. In 2021, he joined São Paulo, with whom he signed his first professional contract in March 2023.

As part of the youth team, he was the winner of the Brazilian U20 Cup (2024). In January 2025, together with the team, he won the São Paulo Youth Cup (Copinha), playing 9 matches in the tournament, in which he scored 3 goals and made 2 assists.

- the message says.

Lucas Ferreira made his debut for the São Paulo first team on January 20, 2025, in a match against Botafogo. In total, he played 23 games at the professional level (5 in the Copa Libertadores, 13 in the Brazilian Championship, 2 in the Brazilian Cup, 3 in the Paulista) and scored 1 goal and 1 assist.

Recall

Recently, Shakhtar Donetsk received a new offer for Brazilian winger Kevin. London's Fulham, which had previously offered the "miners" 30 million euros plus bonuses for Kevin, sent an official request for 37 million euros plus bonuses.

"Shakhtar" lost to "Panathinaikos" in a penalty shootout and moved to the Conference League

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Sports
Football
FC Shakhtar Donetsk
Brazil