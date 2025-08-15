"Shakhtar" lost to "Panathinaikos" in a penalty shootout and moved to the Conference League

shakhtar.com

The Ukrainian football club "Shakhtar" lost to the Greek "Panathinaikos" in a penalty shootout in the 3rd qualifying round of the Europa League and moved to the Conference League, UNN reports with reference to UAF.

Details

On August 14, in the second leg of the 3rd qualifying round of the Europa League, Donetsk "Shakhtar" met Greek "Panathinaikos" at their nominal home arena.

The match in Krakow started with attacks from the Donetsk team. In the 8th minute, Elias shot from the center of the penalty area, but the ball flew past the far post. 11 minutes later, Bondarenko hit a defender, after which Pedro Enrique finished, but the ball went over the goal. In the 38th minute, Neverton finally sent the ball into the opponent's goal, but, unfortunately, from an offside position.

In the second half, "Shakhtar" continued to dominate. Ocheretko, Neverton, and Elias had chances to score. But in the 82nd minute, Ocheretko was sent off due to a second yellow card, and immediately after him, the coach of the miners, Arda Turan, followed for excessive emotions.

Regular time ended in a goalless draw, and the match went into overtime. It also did not reveal a winner, and it came down to a penalty shootout. In it, "Panathinaikos" proved stronger (4:3) and advanced to the play-off round of the Europa League. In turn, "Shakhtar" will continue to fight in the Conference League.

The results of the 3rd qualifying round of the Europa League are as follows: "Shakhtar" (Ukraine) - "Panathinaikos" (Greece) - second leg - 0:0, on penalties - 3:4; first leg - 0:0.

Addition

In the play-off round of the Conference League qualification, "Shakhtar" will meet Swiss "Servette" (August 21 and 28).