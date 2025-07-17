"Ilves" - "Shakhtar": announcement of the Europa League qualification return leg

Today, July 17, at the "Tammela Stadium" arena in Finland, the second leg of the first stage of the UEFA Europa League qualification will take place, in which local "Ilves Tampere" will face Donetsk "Shakhtar". UNN tells where to watch the match, who is the bookmakers' favorite, and how the first match went.

Details

The match will take place in Finland at the "Ilves" home arena, "Tammela Stadium", at 7:00 PM Kyiv time.

Shakhtar defeated the Finns 6-0 in the first match, effectively deciding the fate of the two-match confrontation. The main hero of that match was the Brazilian midfielder Alisson, who scored a brace and made three assists.

Europa League: Shakhtar closes the issue of reaching the second qualifying round

Bookmakers see the Ukrainian club as the clear favorite in the upcoming match, with odds of 1.4 for their victory. A draw is at 5.8, and an Ilves win is at 7.2.

The match will be broadcast by Kyivstar TV service.

The return match will be officiated by a team of referees from Norway. Mohammad Aslam has been appointed as the main referee, and he will be assisted by Jorgen Valstadstve and Alf Olav Rossland. Marius Hansen-Gretta has been appointed as the reserve referee.

Kristoffer Hagenes will be responsible for the VAR system, and his assistant will be Emily Dokset.

Mohammad Aslam - main referee of the match

If Shakhtar advances, the "Miners" will meet Turkish "Besiktas" in the second qualifying round.

