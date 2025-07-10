Europa League: Shakhtar closes the issue of reaching the second qualifying round

Donetsk "Shakhtar" thrashed Finnish "Ilves" 6:0 in the first qualifying round match of the UEFA Europa League. "Miners" winger Alisson scored a brace and a hat-trick of assists, reports UNN.

"Shakhtar" opened the scoring quite quickly - "Ilves" goalkeeper unsuccessfully kicked the ball, which Alisson intercepted, after a series of passes, Elias put Alisson one-on-one with the goalkeeper, whom he confidently beat - 1:0.

In the 43rd minute, the same Alisson made an accurate corner kick to Elias, who precisely sent the ball into the net - 2:0.

Just two minutes after the start of the second half, the "miners" scored the third goal - "Shakhtar" goalkeeper Riznyk kicked the ball into a challenge to Kevin, who passed it to Alisson, the winger fought, stole the ball from the defender and shot precisely past the goalkeeper - 3:0.

20 minutes later, Kevin scored the 4th goal - Pedro Henrique passed to Oleg Ochereťko in the center, who cut the ball with the outside of his foot to Alisson, but he could not beat the goalkeeper, but Kevin was quicker on the rebound.

15 minutes later, Alisson "tricked" the defender on the edge of the field, passed to Pedrinho on the edge of the penalty area, who scored with an accurate shot off the post into the near corner - 5:0.

Neverton put the final touch on the match - Riznyk kicked the ball to the flank, Neverton picked up the ball, "stole" it from the defender, ran along the line and shot precisely into the near corner - 6:0.

The return match against "Ilves" will take place in Finland on July 17. If they pass the Finnish club, Arda Turan's team will meet Turkish "Beşiktaş".

