Europa League: Shakhtar closes the issue of reaching the second qualifying round

Coalition of the willing will get headquarters in Paris, and a coordination group will be formed in Kyiv - media
04:18 PM • 14620 views
Coalition of the willing will get headquarters in Paris, and a coordination group will be formed in Kyiv - media
Exclusive
July 10, 02:43 PM • 87442 views
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
July 10, 01:59 PM • 101178 views
No aircraft manufacturing, no full defense: why aviation should be in Defence City
July 10, 01:33 PM • 54506 views
Ukraine attracted 10 billion euros: Zelenskyy announced that 200 agreements were signed at the Recovery Conference
Exclusive
July 10, 01:06 PM • 52114 views
Abolition of marketing destroys pharmacies - economist Kushniruk
July 10, 11:35 AM • 40292 views
Civilian casualties in Ukraine reached a three-year high in June: UN Human Rights Mission
July 10, 10:35 AM • 79706 views
EU launches a new fund for Ukraine's reconstruction and announced the possibility of attracting up to €10 billion
July 10, 09:06 AM • 27792 views
Murder of an SBU officer in Kyiv: criminal proceedings initiated
July 10, 05:46 AM • 31506 views
Policewoman among victims of Russian attack on Kyiv: consequences shown
July 10, 05:30 AM • 106848 views
Shakhtar's European campaign: announcement of the match against Ilves, where to watch and who is the favorite
Britain announced a major defense deal with Ukraine: includes over 5,000 air defense missiles
Judicial silence and a salary of 641 thousand hryvnias: what is known about the case of the NBU's chief lawyer Oleksandr Zima
Beijing reacted to the detention of Chinese citizens in Ukraine for attempting to transfer secret data about the Neptune missile system
Car for almost 3 million: will the head of ARMA Duma explain who and why approved this "luxury" purchase
Brad Pitt sued Angelina Jolie over winery sale
Car for almost 3 million: will the head of ARMA Duma explain who and why approved this "luxury" purchase
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
July 10, 02:43 PM • 87444 views
No aircraft manufacturing, no full defense: why aviation should be in Defence City
Exclusive
July 10, 01:59 PM • 101179 views
Judicial silence and a salary of 641 thousand hryvnias: what is known about the case of the NBU's chief lawyer Oleksandr ZymaJuly 10, 12:07 PM • 98675 views
Shakhtar's European campaign: announcement of the match against Ilves, where to watch and who is the favorite July 10, 05:30 AM • 106849 views
Brad Pitt sued Angelina Jolie over winery sale
Kate Middleton spotted in a tiara for the first time in almost 2 years
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happens
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot days
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concert
MIM-104 Patriot
Starlink
Signal
Malaysia Airlines Flight 17
Buk air defense system

Europa League: Shakhtar closes the issue of reaching the second qualifying round

Kyiv • UNN

 • 168 views

In the first match of the new European Cup campaign, the “miners” crushed Finnish “Ilves” 6:0. The return match will take place in Finland on July 17.

Europa League: Shakhtar closes the issue of reaching the second qualifying round

Donetsk "Shakhtar" thrashed Finnish "Ilves" 6:0 in the first qualifying round match of the UEFA Europa League. "Miners" winger Alisson scored a brace and a hat-trick of assists, reports UNN.

Details

"Shakhtar" opened the scoring quite quickly - "Ilves" goalkeeper unsuccessfully kicked the ball, which Alisson intercepted, after a series of passes, Elias put Alisson one-on-one with the goalkeeper, whom he confidently beat - 1:0.

In the 43rd minute, the same Alisson made an accurate corner kick to Elias, who precisely sent the ball into the net - 2:0.

Just two minutes after the start of the second half, the "miners" scored the third goal - "Shakhtar" goalkeeper Riznyk kicked the ball into a challenge to Kevin, who passed it to Alisson, the winger fought, stole the ball from the defender and shot precisely past the goalkeeper - 3:0.

20 minutes later, Kevin scored the 4th goal - Pedro Henrique passed to Oleg Ochereťko in the center, who cut the ball with the outside of his foot to Alisson, but he could not beat the goalkeeper, but Kevin was quicker on the rebound.

15 minutes later, Alisson "tricked" the defender on the edge of the field, passed to Pedrinho on the edge of the penalty area, who scored with an accurate shot off the post into the near corner - 5:0.

Neverton put the final touch on the match - Riznyk kicked the ball to the flank, Neverton picked up the ball, "stole" it from the defender, ran along the line and shot precisely into the near corner - 6:0.

Addition

The return match against "Ilves" will take place in Finland on July 17. If they pass the Finnish club, Arda Turan's team will meet Turkish "Beşiktaş".

Ukrainian footballer Viktor Tsygankov may leave Girona this summer: details09.07.25, 10:25 • 975 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Sports
