Simone Inzaghi leaves Inter Milan: details

The head coach of Milan's "Inter" Simone Inzaghi is leaving his post as the head coach of the team. The Italian may head the Arabian "Al-Hilal", and the main candidates for the position of coach of "Nerazzurri" are Cesc Fabregas and Roberto de Zerbi. This is stated in the club's statement, reports UNN.

Details

The club and Simone Inzaghi are parting ways. This decision was made at a meeting that took place a few minutes ago. Fans, players, management and staff of the club will remember Inzaghi's time at Inter as a time of great passion, professionalism and dedication - the club said in a statement.

Club president Giuseppe Marotta thanked Inzaghi for his "hard work, passion, and sincerity during today's meeting, which resulted in a joint decision to part ways."

Addition

Simone Inzaghi took charge of Inter in 2021, having moved from Rome's Lazio. During his time at Inter, the coach won Serie A, two Italian Cup titles and three Italian Super Cups, and also reached the Champions League final twice.

Insider Fabrizio Romano reports that Inzaghi may head the Arabian "Al-Hilal" for a term of two years, and his salary will be 26 million euros per year.

Romano also reports that the main candidates for the position of head coach of "Inter" are the coach of the Italian "Como" Cesc Fabregas and the French "Marseille" Roberto de Zerbi, who once headed Donetsk "Shakhtar".

Negotiations will begin today, "Inter" are also offered other managers, but the two main options remain clear - Romano wrote.

Let us remind you

