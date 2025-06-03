Simone Inzaghi leaves Inter Milan: details

$41.620.09
47.500.43
ukenru
From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world
June 3, 11:55 AM • 149182 views

From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world

Exclusive
June 3, 08:15 AM • 136801 views

Political scientist on the results of negotiations in Istanbul: a demonstration to Trump that the Russian Federation does not want peace

Exclusive
June 3, 07:51 AM • 229266 views

Aviation on the brink: expert explains why replacing the “Soviet fleet” is currently impossible

Exclusive
June 3, 06:00 AM • 121332 views

South Korean Elections: Will Support for Ukraine Change After the Results?

June 2, 06:59 PM • 226241 views

The second round of negotiations in Istanbul: what Ukraine and Russia agreed on

June 2, 02:39 PM • 139362 views

Ukraine and Russia have agreed to exchange all seriously ill and prisoners of war under the age of 25 - Umerov

June 2, 02:21 PM • 142245 views

Ukraine has proposed a new meeting with Russia by the end of June

June 2, 01:07 PM • 127936 views

Ukraine at the Istanbul talks handed over to Russia a list of children for return and is awaiting a response - Yermak

June 2, 11:49 AM • 236516 views

Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

Exclusive
June 2, 06:01 AM • 170449 views

Eating disorders in adults and children: why they occur and how to fight them

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
2.7m/s
66%
747mm
Popular news

"New unique special operation": SSU reports that it has struck the Crimean Bridge for the third time - underwater and shows video

June 3, 11:09 AM • 99620 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

12:52 PM • 113825 views

Special operation "Spiderweb": General Staff confirmed loss of 41 aircraft by occupiers

01:20 PM • 26939 views

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

02:36 PM • 23846 views

Linguistic manipulations subdue consumers: certificate, guarantee, official status… Have you checked what is behind these words?

02:43 PM • 50993 views
Publications

Linguistic manipulations subdue consumers: certificate, guarantee, official status… Have you checked what is behind these words?

02:43 PM • 51107 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

12:52 PM • 113948 views

From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world

June 3, 11:55 AM • 149183 views

Aviation on the brink: expert explains why replacing the “Soviet fleet” is currently impossible
Exclusive

June 3, 07:51 AM • 229267 views

Seasonal vegetables and fruits that ripen in June and what to cook with them

June 3, 07:30 AM • 201389 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Herman Galushchenko

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Karol Nawrocki

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Crimea

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

02:36 PM • 23934 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

12:52 PM • 113948 views

Cameron will film "The Devils" after "Avatar" - about demons, witches and apocalyptic monsters

June 3, 07:52 AM • 115185 views

White House has unveiled a new official portrait of Trump with very revealing details

June 3, 07:15 AM • 118086 views

Guillermo del Toro's new "Frankenstein" has stirred up the internet: the film's teaser has garnered millions of views

June 3, 06:54 AM • 103348 views
Actual

Facebook

The New York Times

Mikoyan MiG-29

Sukhoi Su-27

S-300 missile system

Simone Inzaghi leaves Inter Milan: details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 586 views

Coach Simone Inzaghi is leaving Inter Milan and may take over Al-Hilal. The main candidates to replace him are Cesc Fabregas and Roberto de Zerbi.

Simone Inzaghi leaves Inter Milan: details

The head coach of Milan's "Inter" Simone Inzaghi is leaving his post as the head coach of the team. The Italian may head the Arabian "Al-Hilal", and the main candidates for the position of coach of "Nerazzurri" are Cesc Fabregas and Roberto de Zerbi. This is stated in the club's statement, reports UNN.

Details

The club and Simone Inzaghi are parting ways. This decision was made at a meeting that took place a few minutes ago. Fans, players, management and staff of the club will remember Inzaghi's time at Inter as a time of great passion, professionalism and dedication 

- the club said in a statement.

Club president Giuseppe Marotta thanked Inzaghi for his "hard work, passion, and sincerity during today's meeting, which resulted in a joint decision to part ways."

Addition

Simone Inzaghi took charge of Inter in 2021, having moved from Rome's Lazio. During his time at Inter, the coach won Serie A, two Italian Cup titles and three Italian Super Cups, and also reached the Champions League final twice.

PSG defeated Inter with a historic score and won the Champions League for the first time in history01.06.25, 00:33 • 3694 views

Insider Fabrizio Romano reports that Inzaghi may head the Arabian "Al-Hilal" for a term of two years, and his salary will be 26 million euros per year.

Romano also reports that the main candidates for the position of head coach of "Inter" are the coach of the Italian "Como" Cesc Fabregas and the French "Marseille" Roberto de Zerbi, who once headed Donetsk "Shakhtar".

Negotiations will begin today, "Inter" are also offered other managers, but the two main options remain clear

- Romano wrote.

Let us remind you

Former coach of "Oleksandria" Ruslan Rotan headed Zhytomyr "Polissya". The contract with the club is valid until 2028.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SportsNews of the World
FC Shakhtar Donetsk
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9