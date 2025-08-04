$41.760.05
Austrian court allowed Naftogaz to seize over 120 million euros of assets from Russia
Exclusive
12:06 PM • 17173 views
The price of gold is rising. Why global demand for the precious metal has increased, while demand for jewelry has fallen
11:14 AM • 43912 views
Keys to air defense – in the hands of the Kremlin? How the State Aviation Service's decision affects Ukraine's combat readiness
Exclusive
10:06 AM • 34630 views
Russians started adding flammable mixture to "Shaheds" to cause more fires - expert
August 4, 07:56 AM • 45817 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against asset looters from temporarily occupied territories and 15 heads of Russian museums
Exclusive
August 4, 07:35 AM • 56338 views
Endocrinologist revealed the benefits and risks of glucose monitoring sensors
Exclusive
August 4, 07:19 AM • 59120 views
In Zhytomyr, a 17-year-old girl is suspected of brutally murdering her boyfriend
August 4, 01:37 AM • 57365 views
Trump named the likely date of his special envoy Witkoff's visit to Russia
August 3, 10:28 AM • 77656 views
"There is an agreement on the exchange of 1200 prisoners": Zelenskyy discussed with Umerov and Yermak the preparation of a new meeting in Istanbul
Exclusive
August 2, 05:16 PM • 297141 views
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
Publications
Exclusives
"Polissya" and "Shakhtar" learned their opponents in the Conference League

Kyiv • UNN

 • 890 views

Zhytomyr's "Polissya" will play against "Fiorentina" if they pass "Pakši". Donetsk's "Shakhtar" will meet the loser of the "Servette" – "Utrecht" pair if they are eliminated from the Europa League.

"Polissya" and "Shakhtar" learned their opponents in the Conference League

The draw for the play-off round of the Conference League took place today, August 4, at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland. As a result, Zhytomyr's "Polissia", if they pass Hungarian "Pakši", will meet "Fiorentina", and Donetsk's "Shakhtar", if they are eliminated from the Europa League, will meet the loser of the "Servette" – "Utrecht" pair, reports UNN with reference to UEFA.

Details

"Polissia"

According to the draw results, Zhytomyr's "Polissia", if they pass "Pakši", will meet Italian "Fiorentina" in the play-off round of the Conference League.

The basic dates for the matches are August 21 and 28. The Zhytomyr team will play their first match at home.

"Shakhtar"

Donetsk's "Shakhtar", if eliminated by "Panathinaikos" in the 3rd qualifying round of the Europa League, will play for the right to qualify for the group stage of the Conference League against the team that loses in the "Servette" – "Utrecht" pair.

Recall

Zhytomyr's "Polissia" achieved a crushing victory in the second qualifying round of the Conference League against "Santa Coloma" - 4:1. The goals of Bohdan Mykhailichenko, Oleksandr Filippov, Oleksandr Andriyevskyi, and Mykola Haiduchyk brought the "wolves" victory.

At the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, today, August 4, the draw took place, as a result of which Kyiv's "Dynamo" and Donetsk's "Shakhtar" learned their potential opponents in the qualification for European cups.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Sports
FC Shakhtar Donetsk
UEFA
FC Dynamo Kyiv
Switzerland