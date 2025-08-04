"Polissya" and "Shakhtar" learned their opponents in the Conference League

The draw for the play-off round of the Conference League took place today, August 4, at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland. As a result, Zhytomyr's "Polissia", if they pass Hungarian "Pakši", will meet "Fiorentina", and Donetsk's "Shakhtar", if they are eliminated from the Europa League, will meet the loser of the "Servette" – "Utrecht" pair, reports UNN with reference to UEFA.

Details

"Polissia"

According to the draw results, Zhytomyr's "Polissia", if they pass "Pakši", will meet Italian "Fiorentina" in the play-off round of the Conference League.

The basic dates for the matches are August 21 and 28. The Zhytomyr team will play their first match at home.

"Shakhtar"

Donetsk's "Shakhtar", if eliminated by "Panathinaikos" in the 3rd qualifying round of the Europa League, will play for the right to qualify for the group stage of the Conference League against the team that loses in the "Servette" – "Utrecht" pair.

Recall

Zhytomyr's "Polissia" achieved a crushing victory in the second qualifying round of the Conference League against "Santa Coloma" - 4:1. The goals of Bohdan Mykhailichenko, Oleksandr Filippov, Oleksandr Andriyevskyi, and Mykola Haiduchyk brought the "wolves" victory.

At the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, today, August 4, the draw took place, as a result of which Kyiv's "Dynamo" and Donetsk's "Shakhtar" learned their potential opponents in the qualification for European cups.