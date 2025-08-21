Shakhtar started the Conference League playoffs with a draw against Swiss Servette

Donetsk "Shakhtar" started its fight for a place in the group stage of the Football Conference League with a draw. In the first, nominally home playoff qualification match, which took place in Krakow, Poland, the vice-champions of Ukraine could not beat Swiss "Servette", reports UNN.

The match started extremely unsuccessfully for the "miners" - already in the 8th minute, after a cross into the center of the penalty area, "Servette"'s French midfielder Lamine Fomba shot past Riznyk - 1:0 after the first half.

In the second half, Arda Turan's proteges could not find a way to the nominal guests' goal for a long time. However, in the 73rd minute, Valeriy Bondar finished off Marlon Gomes' pass and set the final score of the match - 1:1.

We should add that the return match between "Shakhtar" and "Servette", which will decide the fate of reaching the group stage of the Conference League, will take place on August 28 in Geneva.

Donetsk Shakhtar lost to Greek Panathinaikos in a penalty shootout (3:4) in the second leg of the 3rd qualifying round of the Europa League.

