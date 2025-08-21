$41.380.02
August 21, 02:24 PM • 15050 views
Defence City adopted – what is the situation with residency for Ukrainian aviation?
Exclusive
August 21, 12:55 PM • 16986 views
Cabinet's interference in marketing agreements between pharmaceutical manufacturers and pharmacies threatens competition and industry development - American Chamber of Commerce
Exclusive
August 21, 12:13 PM • 23648 views
MPs will challenge in the Constitutional Court the law that deprives shareholders of banks undergoing liquidation of access to justice - MP
August 21, 11:27 AM • 14864 views
Svyrydenko: the government is preparing 155 schools for a return to offline learning and promises hot meals for students from grades 1 to 11
Exclusive
August 21, 10:22 AM • 27243 views
The Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity will continue working on a platform for Ukrainians abroad
August 21, 07:38 AM • 67244 views
"Flamingo" with a radius of 3000 km: Zelenskyy spoke about the successes of the Ukrainian missile program
August 21, 06:16 AM • 75575 views
546 out of 574 Russian drones and 31 out of 40 missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
August 21, 05:30 AM • 78414 views
US Vice President Vance: Europe will have to bear the "lion's share" of the costs for security guarantees for Ukraine
August 20, 03:55 PM • 100591 views
US imposed sanctions against International Criminal Court judges
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM • 228193 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Facebook

Shakhtar started the Conference League playoffs with a draw against Swiss Servette

Kyiv • UNN

 • 254 views

Donetsk "Shakhtar" drew 1:1 with Swiss "Servette" in the first match of the Conference League qualification playoffs. The fate of advancing to the group stage will be decided in a week in Geneva.

Shakhtar started the Conference League playoffs with a draw against Swiss Servette

Donetsk "Shakhtar" started its fight for a place in the group stage of the Football Conference League with a draw. In the first, nominally home playoff qualification match, which took place in Krakow, Poland, the vice-champions of Ukraine could not beat Swiss "Servette", reports UNN.

Details

The match started extremely unsuccessfully for the "miners" - already in the 8th minute, after a cross into the center of the penalty area, "Servette"'s French midfielder Lamine Fomba shot past Riznyk - 1:0 after the first half.

In the second half, Arda Turan's proteges could not find a way to the nominal guests' goal for a long time. However, in the 73rd minute, Valeriy Bondar finished off Marlon Gomes' pass and set the final score of the match - 1:1.

We should add that the return match between "Shakhtar" and "Servette", which will decide the fate of reaching the group stage of the Conference League, will take place on August 28 in Geneva.

Recall

Donetsk Shakhtar lost to Greek Panathinaikos in a penalty shootout (3:4) in the second leg of the 3rd qualifying round of the Europa League.

19-year-old Brazilian Lucas Ferreira moved to Shakhtar: what is known about the newcomer17.08.25, 06:42 • 5053 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Sports
Football
FC Shakhtar Donetsk
Geneva
Ukraine