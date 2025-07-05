Ukraine national team defender Talovyerov moves to English "Stoke City"

Ukraine national team defender Maksym Talovyerov has signed a three-year contract with English club Stoke City. Since January, Talovyerov has been playing for English club Plymouth, which was relegated at the end of the season. This was reported by the press service of Stoke City, according to UNN.

Details

"Stoke City have completed the signing of a three-year contract with Ukrainian Maksym Talovyerov, who has joined the club from Plymouth Argyle for an undisclosed fee," the statement said.

Sporting Director John Walters noted that "the acquisition of a central defender of Maksym's caliber is certainly an important and integral piece of business for the club as we continue to prepare for the new season."

"I am incredibly happy to be here and wear the Stoke City shirt. I have always dreamed of playing in England, and the Championship is a tough but special league. The intensity of football here is very high, with competitive teams, and I know how big and ambitious this club is. I came here to work hard and show our fans what I am capable of on the field. I look forward to meeting them in a full stadium, because the noise of the fans gives me energy and can give the whole team a real boost," said Talovyerov.

The transfer fee is not disclosed, but according to Transfermarkt, the player was paid 2 million euros.

Addition

Maksym Talovyerov was born in Nalchik, Russia, from where he moved with his family to Donetsk, where he began playing for Shakhtar's youth team. In Ukraine, he played for Olimpik Donetsk and Arsenal Kyiv, and in 2019 he moved to Czech club Dynamo.

In 2022, he signed a contract with Czech Slavia, and in 2024, he moved to Austrian LASK.

In January 2025, he moved to English Plymouth for 2 million euros, which became the most expensive transfer in the club's history. Talovyerov played 11 matches for Plymouth and scored one goal against Luton and provided an assist. As a result of the 2024/2025 season, Plymouth was relegated to England's League One, finishing second to last in the Championship.

Stoke City finished 18th with 51 points and retained their place in the Championship.

Recall

