Wiretapping in Lviv Mayor Sadovyi's office: SBU launched criminal proceedings
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16

Kyiv • UNN

 • 642 views

On September 17, the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16 took place. "LNZ" defeated "Metalist", and "Kryvbas" was eliminated from the tournament due to a violation of regulations, despite winning against FC "Chernihiv".

Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16

On Wednesday, September 17, the 1/16 final stage of the Ukrainian Cup began. In the first matches of the game day, "LNZ" defeated "Metalist", "Kryvbas", although they won, still left the tournament, "Shakhtar" knocked out amateur "Polissya Stavky", and the match between "Dynamo" and "Oleksandriya" was delayed by an hour due to an air raid alert, writes UNN.

UPL is stronger than the first league

The first match of the Ukrainian Cup 1/16 was opened in Uzhhorod by the first league Kharkiv "Metalist" and Cherkasy "LNZ".

The first goal in the match was scored in the 22nd minute by "LNZ" central midfielder Vyacheslav Tankovskyi. At the beginning of the second half, Cherkasy striker Mark Assinor confidently converted a penalty, securing a 2-0 lead for his team.

"LNZ": Palamarchuk – Daiko (Kaplienko), Didyk, Horin – Kuzyk, Riabov, Yashari (Avahimian), Tankovskyi (Nonikashvili), Pasich – Assinor (Kravchuk), Pastukh.

"Metalist": Rybak – Fedoriv, Myziuk, Sherstiuk – Lutsiv P, Bahachanskyi, Tsvirenko, Pidruchnyi, Orikhovskyi – Isaienko, Kaidalov.

"Kryvbas" wins, but is eliminated from the tournament

Kryvyi Rih "Kryvbas" met away with a representative of the First League – FC "Chernihiv".

At the end of the first half, Yehor Tverdokhlib converted a penalty, putting "Kryvbas" ahead, but at the beginning of the second half, thanks to a penalty goal by Vyacheslav Koidan, "Chernihiv" equalized.

The match went to a penalty shootout, where "Kryvbas" won. However, the team made a gross mistake, which led to their elimination from the tournament. The fact is that in the 69th minute, the Kryvyi Rih team made a double substitution: Parako and Shevchenko instead of Mykytyshyn and Zaderaka, respectively.

"After that, three Ukrainians and eight legionnaires were on the field at the same time, which is a violation of the competition regulations. Unfortunately, this was a critical communication error during a tense away game. Dear fans, we are incredibly upset by this situation. All players, coaches and club staff sincerely apologize for this mistake. Yes, it is a human factor, but first of all, "Kryvbas" is a team. We are always jointly responsible for the result, regardless of whether it is a victory or a defeat. It is very disappointing to lose the result not according to the sporting principle, but this will definitely not break us - we will only become stronger," the club stated.

FC "Chernihiv": Tatarenko - Kartushov, Fateev, Shushko - Shumylo (Zenchenko), Myronenko (Bybik), Koidan (Novikov), Shalfeyev - Bezghubchenko (Chaban), Porokhnia, Kulyk (Sakhno).

"Kryvbas": Kemkin - Yurchets, Konate, Rojas (Viliwald), Borges - Araujo (Mulyk), Zaderaka (c) (Shevchenko), Tverdokhlib, Lin (Kamenskyi), Mendoza - Mykytyshyn (Parako).

Interestingly, the match between the teams was even shown on Chinese television.

"Victoria" is stronger than "Livyi Bereh"

In a home match against Sumy "Victoria", "Livyi Bereh" lost with a minimal score - 0:1.

The only goal in the match was scored in the 23rd minute - guest defender Dudnyk won the second floor after a cross from the flank and put "Victoria" ahead. A few minutes later, the guest team was left with ten men - Knysh received a second yellow card and left the field.

Despite the numerical advantage, the "storks" failed to score even once, and in added time the teams were equalized - Yehor Hunichev received a direct red card.

"Livyi Bereh": Mekhaniv (c) – Sokolov, Chuyev (Yakymiv), Samar, Sydney – Tishchenko, Kosovskyi (Heresh), Hunichev, Vorobchak (Synytsia) Wendell (Shastal) – Riznyk (Sukhoruchko).

"Victoria": Kucheruk - Boyko, Dudnyk, Knysh, Lebedenko - A. Riabyi, D. Riabyi, Sasovskyi, Seithalilov - Sharay, Shpirenok.

No miracle happened

In the penultimate match, Donetsk "Shakhtar" played against amateur "Polissya Stavky". In the 45th minute, "Shakhtar" newcomer Izaki delivered a cross from the right corner, and another newcomer, Luca Meirelles, jumped highest at the near post and headed the ball into the net – 0:1.

In the 74th minute, Izaki himself scored, but the referee disallowed the goal due to a handball by the Brazilian. Ultimately, the match ended with a minimal 1-0 victory for "Shakhtar".

"Shakhtar": Fesyun - Vinicius Tobias, Nazaryna (c), Hram - Faryna, Kryskiv (Bondar), Hlushchenko, Izaki - Neverton (Meirelles), Lucas, Shved (Alisson).

"Polissya": Pazenko - Balatskyi, Duchev, Klymchuk, Maksymets - Melnychuk, Borodenko, Holovko - Zadoya, Rudenko, Chernetskyi.

Air raid alert and debut goal

The last match was held in Oleksandriya, where Kyiv "Dynamo" visited the team of the same name. The match was postponed by almost an hour due to an air raid alert in the Oleksandriya district of Kirovohrad region.

In the 22nd minute, "Dynamo" opened the scoring: Pikhalyonok from the right flank passed the ball to the far side of the penalty area, Kabaev's and Shaparenko's shots were blocked by a large wall of defenders' legs, but the ball bounced to the edge of the penalty area, where Pikhalyonok ran up and with a classy curling shot hit exactly into the corner of the goal – 0:1.

In the 58th minute, "Oleksandriya" equalized: after a corner kick, Kyiv newcomer Blenutse, trying to help the defenders, cut the ball into his own net – 1:1.

In the 85th minute, "Dynamo" finally took the lead: Buyalskyi brought Voloshyn to the goal, Nazar shot, Blenutse could not get to the ball, but the debutant of the "white-blues" Ogundana ran up to the sphere very successfully and from the 11-meter mark hit the top corner – 1:2.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

