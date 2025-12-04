$42.330.01
Britain and Norway create joint fleet to counter Russian submarines

Kyiv • UNN

 • 130 views

Great Britain and Norway will sign a defense agreement to create a joint naval fleet to track Russian submarines in the North Atlantic. This partnership is intended to protect critical underwater cables and enhance security in the region.

Great Britain and Norway plan to conclude a defense agreement on the creation of a joint fleet to monitor Russian submarines in the North Atlantic. The initiative is aimed at protecting strategic underwater cables, which are under increasing threat due to the activity of Russian vessels. This was reported by the British publication The Independent, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

Great Britain and Norway are preparing to sign a new defense agreement that provides for the creation of a joint naval group to track Russian submarines in the North Atlantic.

The initiative aims to protect critical underwater cables and pipelines that are under threat from Russia.

The UK Ministry of Defense reports a 30% increase in the number of Russian vessels detected in British waters over the past two years

- the publication writes.

The agreement is scheduled to be signed during a meeting between British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre at a military base in Scotland. The document was named the "Lunna House Agreement" in honor of the historic World War II base in the Shetland Islands. The pact is based on a contract for the construction of warships worth a total of $13.3 billion.

These ships will monitor the movements of the Russian fleet in the waters between Greenland, Iceland, and Great Britain, protecting marine cables and pipelines that are critical to British communication, energy, and gas supply systems.

- the post states.

The agreement will also allow Great Britain to join Norway's program for the development of basic ships for unmanned mine countermeasures and anti-submarine warfare systems.

It is noted that Royal Marines will undergo training in Norway for operations in harsh winter conditions, and the two countries will deepen cooperation on the use of British Sting Ray torpedoes, conduct joint military exercises, and lead the development of NATO autonomous systems in the High North.

At a time of deep global instability, with more and more Russian ships being detected in our waters, we must work with international partners to protect our national security. This historic partnership with Norway strengthens our ability to defend our borders and the critical infrastructure on which our countries depend. Joint maritime cooperation in the North Atlantic enhances security, supports thousands of jobs in the UK, and demonstrates the high level of British shipbuilding on the world stage.

- Keir Starmer said.

According to the publication, the Royal Navy will also receive modern Norwegian naval strike missiles, capable of hitting enemy ships at a distance of over 100 miles.

Recall

A Russian reconnaissance ship was spotted near British waters north of Scotland and was observed directing lasers to distract pilots of reconnaissance aircraft monitoring its activities, said British Defense Minister John Healey.

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
