Britain imposed new sanctions against Russia's "shadow fleet"

Great Britain announced new sanctions against Russia, which are intended to limit the Russian Federation's income from the transportation and sale of oil. This was reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the United Kingdom government.

Details

It is noted that Britain has added 135 oil tankers to the sanctions list, which are part of the so-called shadow fleet, which Russia secretly uses to transport oil. The British government claims that sanctioned tankers have transported $24 billion worth of Russian oil since the beginning of 2024.

In addition, British sanctions now extend to two companies that own the vessels of the "shadow fleet". One of them is associated with the Russian oil company "Lukoil".

New sanctions will deal another blow to Putin's "shadow fleet" and deprive Russia of vital oil revenues that it uses to finance the war. - said British Foreign Secretary David Lammy.

The British government also emphasized that Western sanctions have reduced Russia's oil and gas revenues by one third since 2022.

"This statement once again demonstrates the UK's tough approach to those who continue to support Putin's oil industry, facilitate his shadow fleet operations, and aid and abet his illegal war in Ukraine," the statement said.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the intensification of sanctions pressure on Russia. This also includes the synchronization of existing sanctions regimes. At the same time, the diplomatic corps is working to attract funding for defense needs.

Rada adopted a bill on sanctions against Russia's "shadow fleet"