To give or not to give: which countries supported Trump's plan to transfer weapons to Ukraine, and which refused or hesitated
01:16 PM • 11318 views
To give or not to give: which countries supported Trump's plan to transfer weapons to Ukraine, and which refused or hesitated
12:12 PM • 14535 views
The Rada dismissed Shmyhal from the post of Prime Minister
Exclusive
09:44 AM • 35855 views
In Mykolaiv, a man was beaten by TCC employees: SBI opened proceedings
09:05 AM • 59864 views
Meeting of Patriot-owning countries to coordinate aid to Ukraine expected next week - media
Exclusive
July 16, 07:08 AM • 74282 views
Cabinet reshuffle: today there will be a faction meeting, Svyrydenko will present ministerial candidates
July 16, 03:38 AM • 86058 views
Trump said the first Patriot missiles are already being shipped to allies
July 15, 07:40 PM • 199928 views
Folklorist, professor, and new language ombudsperson: what is known about Olena Ivanovska
Exclusive
July 15, 12:51 PM • 239897 views
The aviation industry holds the sky: Ukraine can become a technological outpost or lose another strategic sphere
July 15, 10:57 AM • 244567 views
How much will studying abroad cost Ukrainians: top 10 foreign universities
July 15, 10:52 AM • 107973 views
Parliament approved the extension of mobilization - MP
Rada adopted a bill on sanctions against Russia's "shadow fleet"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1142 views

The Verkhovna Rada adopted a bill on applying sanctions to Russian sea and air vessels that transport oil, weapons, and military personnel. The sanctions will apply to specific vessels with a unique registration number.

Rada adopted a bill on sanctions against Russia's "shadow fleet"

The Verkhovna Rada adopted in its entirety a draft law on the application of sanctions against Russian maritime and air vessels transporting Russian oil ("shadow fleet"), weapons, and military personnel around the world, the parliamentary corps reported on July 16, writes UNN.

The Verkhovna Rada voted in favor of the draft law on the application of sanctions against vessels of Russia's shadow fleet. "For" - 291

- reported MP Oleksiy Honcharenko.

In addition to the shadow fleet, according to the MP, sanctions can be imposed on vessels and aircraft that transport weapons and military personnel. The SBU will record this. Then these data will be entered into the State Register of Sanctions.

As explained by one of the authors of the bill, Yulia Sirko, Russia has created the world's largest "shadow fleet" of hundreds of old, uninsured vessels, many of which are officially owned by foreign citizens and companies, but real control rests with the Kremlin. "As soon as the owner falls under sanctions, the vessel is re-registered to another legal or natural person. Therefore, such sanctions are not effective," she noted.

"We propose a different solution: to apply sanctions to a specific maritime vessel or aircraft with a unique registration number. This is already how Great Britain operates - and it works," Sirko noted.

Addition

The Parliament adopted this bill in principle in May.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

