Rada adopted a bill on sanctions against Russia's "shadow fleet"

The Verkhovna Rada adopted in its entirety a draft law on the application of sanctions against Russian maritime and air vessels transporting Russian oil ("shadow fleet"), weapons, and military personnel around the world, the parliamentary corps reported on July 16, writes UNN.

The Verkhovna Rada voted in favor of the draft law on the application of sanctions against vessels of Russia's shadow fleet. "For" - 291 - reported MP Oleksiy Honcharenko.

In addition to the shadow fleet, according to the MP, sanctions can be imposed on vessels and aircraft that transport weapons and military personnel. The SBU will record this. Then these data will be entered into the State Register of Sanctions.

As explained by one of the authors of the bill, Yulia Sirko, Russia has created the world's largest "shadow fleet" of hundreds of old, uninsured vessels, many of which are officially owned by foreign citizens and companies, but real control rests with the Kremlin. "As soon as the owner falls under sanctions, the vessel is re-registered to another legal or natural person. Therefore, such sanctions are not effective," she noted.

"We propose a different solution: to apply sanctions to a specific maritime vessel or aircraft with a unique registration number. This is already how Great Britain operates - and it works," Sirko noted.

Addition

The Parliament adopted this bill in principle in May.