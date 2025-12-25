Anomalous Christmas in Iceland: a temperature record of +19.8°C recorded

$42.150.05
49.680.05
ukenru
Exclusive
10:58 AM • 15450 views
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
09:42 AM • 17519 views
Plus temperatures during the day and light frosts at night: what weather to expect in Ukraine for the New YearPhoto
09:37 AM • 20472 views
SBU "congratulated" Russians on Christmas: oil tanks in the port of Temryuk and a gas processing plant in Orenburg were hitPhotoVideo
Exclusive
09:14 AM • 16741 views
Snow returns, but the ski season is late: what will the weather be like in the Carpathians for the holidays and will housing prices change?
December 25, 08:33 AM • 15613 views
Russian attacks on energy on Christmas night left residents in 4 regions without electricity, in Odesa region - emergency blackouts
December 25, 07:30 AM • 13182 views
Declassified transcripts of Putin and Bush's conversations: the Kremlin opposed Ukraine's NATO membership as early as the 2000s
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 49028 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
December 24, 02:30 PM • 66276 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
December 24, 02:18 PM • 32307 views
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 53790 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−4°
3.3m/s
69%
762mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
The Kremlin will be forced to compromise on its demands that contradict the peace plan - ISWDecember 25, 05:30 AM • 16280 views
Trump mentioned Ukraine during a Christmas event with childrenVideoDecember 25, 06:45 AM • 15119 views
Taylor Swift donates millions in Christmas charityDecember 25, 07:24 AM • 16341 views
Paramount's new offer for Warner Bros. rated as "insufficient" by major investorDecember 25, 08:09 AM • 14932 views
Ukrainian refugee leaves British college that told her to "learn Russian"10:37 AM • 17335 views
Publications
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
10:58 AM • 15450 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 49028 views
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting providerPhotoDecember 24, 03:00 PM • 35814 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - BloombergDecember 24, 02:30 PM • 66276 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 53790 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Prokudin Oleksandr Serhiyovych
Mykola Leontovych
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Village
Chernihiv
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kardashian family changed the format of their Christmas party to a family celebration: photosPhoto02:14 PM • 1640 views
Netflix released the first teaser for the film "Peaky Blinders"Video09:48 AM • 8330 views
Paramount's new offer for Warner Bros. rated as "insufficient" by major investorDecember 25, 08:09 AM • 15031 views
Taylor Swift donates millions in Christmas charityDecember 25, 07:24 AM • 16440 views
Santa Claus began his journey around the world to deliver gifts: tracking the routeVideoDecember 24, 02:00 PM • 20166 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Heating
Financial Times

Anomalous Christmas in Iceland: a temperature record of +19.8°C recorded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 238 views

On the eve of Christmas, Iceland recorded its highest December temperature ever, reaching +19.8°C in the town of Seyðisfjörður. This warming is attributed to tropical air masses and the peculiarities of the local landscape.

Anomalous Christmas in Iceland: a temperature record of +19.8°C recorded

In Iceland, the highest temperature ever recorded in December was registered on Christmas Eve. At 11:00 AM in the town of Seyðisfjörður, thermometers rose to +19.8°C, an unprecedented figure for the Arctic region at this time of year. This was reported by the country's media, writes UNN.

Details

Specialists from the Icelandic Meteorological Office explain this sharp warming by the influx of tropical air masses and the peculiarities of the local landscape. Strong winds combined with mountainous terrain create downward currents that further warm the air.

Colder than normal: meteorologists give forecast for January25.12.25, 14:09 • 1430 views

This is false warmth. Another station in Seyðisfjörður, north of the base of the fjord in Vestdalur, was operating for most of this evening and measured a maximum temperature of 19.4 degrees.

— wrote meteorologist Einar Sveinbjörnsson in a post on his Facebook page.

The previous December maximum was set in 2019 and was +19.7°C. This year, a similar figure was also recorded in Bakkaherði, but the figure in Seyðisfjörður officially became the new absolute record for the month.

Snow returns, but the ski season is late: what will the weather be like in the Carpathians for the holidays and will housing prices change?25.12.25, 11:14 • 16747 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldWeather and environment
New Year
Social network
Snow in Ukraine
Iceland