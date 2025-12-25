Anomalous Christmas in Iceland: a temperature record of +19.8°C recorded

In Iceland, the highest temperature ever recorded in December was registered on Christmas Eve. At 11:00 AM in the town of Seyðisfjörður, thermometers rose to +19.8°C, an unprecedented figure for the Arctic region at this time of year. This was reported by the country's media, writes UNN.

Details

Specialists from the Icelandic Meteorological Office explain this sharp warming by the influx of tropical air masses and the peculiarities of the local landscape. Strong winds combined with mountainous terrain create downward currents that further warm the air.

This is false warmth. Another station in Seyðisfjörður, north of the base of the fjord in Vestdalur, was operating for most of this evening and measured a maximum temperature of 19.4 degrees. — wrote meteorologist Einar Sveinbjörnsson in a post on his Facebook page.

The previous December maximum was set in 2019 and was +19.7°C. This year, a similar figure was also recorded in Bakkaherði, but the figure in Seyðisfjörður officially became the new absolute record for the month.

