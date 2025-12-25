Colder than normal: meteorologists give forecast for January

The average monthly temperature in January 2026 in Ukraine is predicted to be slightly below normal. This was reported by UNN with reference to the data of the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

The average monthly temperature is expected to be 1–7° below zero, which is 1.5° below normal. - reported the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

The monthly precipitation, as noted, is expected to be 28-79 mm, which is within the norm (80-100%).

Plus temperatures during the day and light frosts at night: what weather to expect in Ukraine for the New Year