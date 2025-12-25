$42.150.05
Exclusive
10:58 AM • 6782 views
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
09:42 AM • 10255 views
Plus temperatures during the day and light frosts at night: what weather to expect in Ukraine for the New YearPhoto
09:37 AM • 12944 views
SBU "congratulated" Russians on Christmas: oil tanks in the port of Temryuk and a gas processing plant in Orenburg were hitPhotoVideo
Exclusive
09:14 AM • 11371 views
Snow returns, but the ski season is late: what will the weather be like in the Carpathians for the holidays and will housing prices change?
08:33 AM • 11366 views
Russian attacks on energy on Christmas night left residents in 4 regions without electricity, in Odesa region - emergency blackouts
07:30 AM • 11241 views
Declassified transcripts of Putin and Bush's conversations: the Kremlin opposed Ukraine's NATO membership as early as the 2000s
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 42863 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
December 24, 02:30 PM • 61103 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
December 24, 02:18 PM • 31460 views
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 49427 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Heating

Colder than normal: meteorologists give forecast for January

Kyiv • UNN

 • 328 views

In Ukraine, the average monthly temperature in January 2026 is expected to be 1-7° below zero, which is 1.5° below normal. The monthly precipitation is forecast to be within the normal range, 28-79 mm.

Colder than normal: meteorologists give forecast for January

The average monthly temperature in January 2026 in Ukraine is predicted to be slightly below normal. This was reported by UNN with reference to the data of the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

The average monthly temperature is expected to be 1–7° below zero, which is 1.5° below normal.

- reported the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

The monthly precipitation, as noted, is expected to be 28-79 mm, which is within the norm (80-100%).

Plus temperatures during the day and light frosts at night: what weather to expect in Ukraine for the New Year25.12.25, 11:42 • 10268 views

Julia Shramko

Weather and environment
Frosts in Ukraine
Ukrhydrometcenter
Ukraine