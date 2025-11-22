Switzerland provided almost $12 million for the restoration of Ukraine's medical infrastructure

Switzerland has provided almost $12 million to the World Bank fund to support the recovery of the Ukrainian healthcare system. The funds will go to a project that provides for expanding access to medical services, restoring hospitals, modernizing them, and providing them with modern equipment, especially in regions with a high burden and a large number of IDPs. This was reported by the Ministry of Health of Ukraine (MoH), according to UNN.

Details

The Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation made a grant contribution of almost $12 million to the Ukraine Relief, Recovery, Reconstruction and Reform Trust Fund (URTF), established by the World Bank. The funds will be used to implement the HEAL Ukraine project ("Strengthening the healthcare system and preserving lives").

The main goals of the project are to restore and improve access to essential health services, meet new and urgent health service needs, and ensure financial protection in an emergency. - the post says.

It is noted that within the framework of this support, additional funds are planned to be allocated for the restoration of destroyed and damaged medical facilities and their modernization. This primarily concerns hospitals that are operating under increased load and provide assistance to a significant number of internally displaced persons.

Additional funding will cover both preparatory and main construction, reconstruction, and major repair works, as well as the renewal of the material and technical base, including the purchase and supply of modern medical and laboratory equipment necessary for the continuous operation of facilities.

According to the structural units for healthcare of the regional military administrations, as of November 3, 2025, damage or destruction of 2,530 facilities within 815 medical institutions has been confirmed. Of these, 327 facilities, part of 125 medical institutions, have been completely destroyed.

Reference

URTF (Ukraine Relief, Recovery, Reconstruction and Reform Trust Fund) is a trust fund for the support, recovery, reconstruction, and reform of Ukraine, established by the World Bank in December 2022. It is a platform for rapid mobilization and allocation of funds from donor countries for urgent development needs identified by the Government of Ukraine.

As of now, 17 countries have made contributions to the URTF for Ukraine: Austria, Belgium, Canada, Iceland, Indonesia, Ireland, Japan, Republic of Korea, Latvia, Lithuania, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, and USA.

Recall

